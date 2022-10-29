LCA coach reaches milestone in shutout win over Lancers

Liberty Christian Academy's defense served up another shutout. Gideon Davidson ran wild.

It was the perfect combination for Frank Rocco’s 250th career victory.

Davidson ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns, the LCA defense held the Amherst to 78 yards of total offense, and the Bulldogs recorded their second straight shutout in a 34-0 triumph over the Lancers at Williams Stadium.

The dominating performance kept the Bulldogs (9-0) atop the Virginia High School League’s Region 3C ratings heading into the regular-season finale.

The LCA defense held the Lancers (6-3) to 24 yards of offense in the first half and didn’t give up much more in the second half.

Those defensive stands allowed Davidson to score two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The electric sophomore had scoring runs of 47 and 22 yards in the closing 12 minutes.

His older brother, Caleb, finished with 57 rushing yards and had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.

Jeb Moon had a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for LCA. The Bulldogs finished with 446 yards of total offense, highlighted by a 369-yard effort on the ground.

Jy’Shawn Manning had 35 rushing yards on seven carries for Amherst.

- Damien Sordelett