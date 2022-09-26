Liberty High School's request to leave Seminole for Dogwood District denied

Liberty High School, a charter member of the Seminole District, will remain in the league for at least four more years.

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee adopted a four-year alignment plan through the 2026-27 athletic season on Sept. 23, and the plan will have the Minutemen remaining in the Seminole District while dropping down to Class 2.

Liberty’s appeal to move to the Dogwood District was denied in a 32-0-3 vote by the executive committee. The committee stated its rationale for the denial was opposition by the schools in the Dogwood District.

That means Liberty, while remaining in the Seminole, will be the only school in the eight-member district not in Class 3 or 4.

Amherst, E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest compete in Class 4, while Brookville, Heritage, Liberty Christian and Rustburg are in Class 3.

The eight-member Dogwood District consists of teams in either Class 1 or 2. Altavista, William Campbell and Galileo Magnet are in Class 1, and Appomattox, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Nelson are in Class 2.

Liberty, currently competing in Class 3 and Region C, will spend the 2023-24 through 2026-27 athletic seasons in Class 2 and Region C. The new-look, 12-team region includes area schools Appomattox, Gretna and Nelson.