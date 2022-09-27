Madison Heights association loses bid to host World Series tournament in 2024, may try again

The Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association struck out on a bid to host a World Series tournament in 2024 in large part because of the appearance of the U.S. 29 Business corridor, MHYBA President Ronnie Adams recently informed Amherst County's board of supervisors.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers asked Adams to speak on the failed bid during the public comments section of the board’s Sept. 20 meeting. Adams said when a locality’s program applies to bid on hosting the World Series, representatives are sent to look at the potential host site and surrounding areas.

Amherst County hosted the World Series in 2001, 2007 and 2011, according to Adams.

Ayers said it was disheartening to hear the county was denied essentially because of aesthetics of the U.S. 29 corridor, a topic that has stirred discussion for years among county officials.

“Of course, I’ve been on that soapbox for several years since I’ve been on the board,” said Ayers, who has served on the board since 2016. “It’s always been a concern to me ... I think this is a problem we need to fix.”

In addition to the celebratory atmosphere a World Series brings, the financial benefit for the local Dixie Youth program from out-of-state visitors measures in the tens of thousands of dollars, Ayers said.

“That’s a lot of money for that youth program,” Ayers said.

Adams said programs are graded on athletics facilities, appearance of the community and lodging. World Series representatives travel within a mile of the fields in different directions to look into the appearance and availability of lodging within a 20-mile radius.

“When they drove through Madison Heights, I knew we were shot down,” Adams said. “It was just a 29 Corridor F [grade], that’s what we got. They expect better.”

Adams said the Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association, which also owns the Madison Heights Community Center on Woodys Lake Road, lost a year and a half of revenue from not being able to rent it out because of the pandemic.

“We’re not broke but we’re hurting,” Adams said. “And this was going to be the shot in the arm that we really needed. This was it.”

In 2007, the program made about $50,000 hosting the World Series and $80,000 six years prior.

“It was pretty disheartening to get shut down,” Adams said.

In 2025, he will be 71 and he doesn’t know if it’s in him to attempt the bid again, he told supervisors.

“Is it worth my time?” Adams asked. “It’s a lot of paperwork to put together another proposal ... but we’ve got make the grade. We didn’t do it this time.”

Adams said he is unsure what part of the U.S. 29 corridor’s appearance is under purview of the Virginia Department of Transportation versus the county.

The financial boost a World Series tournament brings would help boost the program’s bottom line in covering unforeseen expenses, he said. Despite the setback, the Dixie Youth program is doing well, he told supervisors.

“We’re having a great fall season right now,” Adams said. “We’ve got 200 kids, which is more than we’ve ever had in the fall program. The people are coming back out. They’re getting back involved. But we need that shot in the arm...”

The county in recent years formed the Route 29 Business Beautification Committee, which meets regularly to look into ways to improve the corridor’s overall appearance, and other efforts have been done for county cleanups.

Ayers said he feels more effort is needed and it’s the county’s responsibility to work with businesses and stakeholders to make the corridor look better. He called the lost opportunity inexcusable.

“There is no reason we should not have been able to host that World Series for our children,” Ayers said.