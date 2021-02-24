'Really different and really awesome': Lancers swim team found plenty of bright spots in odd year

For months, the season’s fate was undetermined. Then, in January, whether meets would take place from week to week was uncertain.
Through a process unlike any it had experienced before, though, the Amherst swim team found a way to establish a definite reputation. At the end of their season, the Lancers say they’ve earned, via devotion to their sport and teammates, a “competitive edge” in the area.
“Really different,” coach Elizabeth Schupp said. And yet the campaign was “really awesome” — a phrase that could be applied to every aspect of their odd year.
Changes to the school day’s time forced a transition to a different practice schedule for the Lancers — so the team honed its skills before school hours. Attendance wasn’t an issue, though, Schupp said, perhaps because athletes all were excited to be with each other in person, a luxury amid the pandemic.
“They were really serious and dedicated,” Schupp said, adding her athletes rose to the challenge of staying cautious to preserve their health, and thereby ensured they would have all possible opportunities to compete.
The Lancers’ showings on meet days were worth celebrating, too, Schupp said. Every member of the boys and girls squads scored points this year, so the Lancers recognized the abilities of not only those who won events, but also those who secured valuable points with third- and fourth-place finishes.
In the regular season, the Lancers girls team went undefeated, beating the likes of Seminole District powerhouse E.C. Glass. And a smaller team on the boys side was competitive with other squads from the area.
Lauren Eby and Mason Drummond were the high point scorers for the Lancers, and helped lead a strong contingent into the postseason. Half of the Lancers athletes went on to compete at the Region 4D championships, where nine swimmers qualified to compete at the Class 4 state championships Tuesday.
Eby, Kayleigh Lilly, Abigail Blair, Emily Phillips and Clara Carter were the Amherst girls set to compete Tuesday, while Drummond, Joey Procopio, Gavin Williams and Jonathan Stonelake were to represent the boys squad. The athletes qualified to compete in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Overall, Schupp’s team found plenty of bright spots in 2021.
“Even though practices were shorter and there were fewer meets, everyone continued to chip off time,” Schupp said. Her team represented the “most cohesive, happy, great, smooth team this year,” even amid the pandemic.
Amherst swimmers, she added, continued to build and set the program up for future success.