'Really different and really awesome': Lancers swim team found plenty of bright spots in odd year

For months, the season’s fate was undetermined. Then, in January, whether meets would take place from week to week was uncertain.

Through a process unlike any it had experienced before, though, the Amherst swim team found a way to establish a definite reputation. At the end of their season, the Lancers say they’ve earned, via devotion to their sport and teammates, a “competitive edge” in the area.

“Really different,” coach Elizabeth Schupp said. And yet the campaign was “really awesome” — a phrase that could be applied to every aspect of their odd year.

Changes to the school day’s time forced a transition to a different practice schedule for the Lancers — so the team honed its skills before school hours. Attendance wasn’t an issue, though, Schupp said, perhaps because athletes all were excited to be with each other in person, a luxury amid the pandemic.

“They were really serious and dedicated,” Schupp said, adding her athletes rose to the challenge of staying cautious to preserve their health, and thereby ensured they would have all possible opportunities to compete.