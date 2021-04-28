 Skip to main content
Temple softball dominates in blowout season-opening win
Temple softball dominates in blowout season-opening win

The Temple softball team rolled past Faith Christian last week with a 20-0 win.

Crusader batters getting a pair of hits each include Addy Camden, Madison Cofer and Kylie Ewers.

Temple used a trio of pitchers in the circle to secure the shutout.

Rylee Holloway started the game and was perfect pitching to six Faith Christian batters while striking out all.

Madison Cofer took over and would fan three of the six she faced. Camden finished the game facing nine batters while recording four strikeouts.

Temple’s roster includes Rachel Riner, Trinity Alexander, Elizabeth Way, Chloe Abbott, Grace Terry, Daisey Riner, Allyssa Conner and Sadie Fosster. Coach Aaron Cofer is assisted by Daniel Holloway, Jon Luther and Shane Camden.

- Lee Luther Jr.

