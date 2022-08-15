 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'We are witnessing something special': Amherst boxer gets second-round KO, improves to 9-0

Boxer Austin Deanda 11

Austin Deanda runs through drills during training at Hurt Factory Boxing in Forest on Monday, July 25, 2022.

 Kendall Warner, the New Era-Progress

In the first main event of his boxing career, "Native Nightmare" Austin Deanda earned a second-round knockout in Ranson, West Virginia, on Aug. 13 to improve his record to 9-0. 

Deanda, 19, an Amherst County native who trains at Hurt Factory Boxing & Fitness in Forest, squared off against Edgar Torres in a middleweight bout set for eight rounds. In securing the victory just more than two minutes into the second round, Deanda also improved to six wins by knockout.

His manager and trainer, Scott "Cujo" Sigmon, a professional boxer with more than 50 fights on his record, praised the performance. 

"Everyone thought I was crazy at first when I told everyone he was going to be capable of going all the way," Sigmon said when reached after the bout. "Most people doubted he would reach the heights I did, even. I think he is going to far surpass almost anything any athlete from not just our region but our state has accomplished." 

Sigmon said many in the boxing industry are taking notice, adding "now the casual boxing fan and general public are starting to realize we are witnessing something special." 

Deanda is set to fight next at the "Night of the Nightmare" boxing event on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club in Lynchburg with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and fights beginning at 6 p.m. 

— Justin Faulconer 

