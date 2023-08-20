More than a half-century after the catastrophic events of Aug. 19-20, 1969, local survivors of the remnants of Hurricane Camille still gather to remember the storm that uprooted their lives and changed the community forever.

They’re still getting the stories straight, too, and piecing together memories.

Bar Delk, Dick Whitehead and Vance Wilkins were at the Oakland Museum in Arrington on Saturday, trying to figure out how Wilkins could have gotten home that night, with the southern approach to the Buffalo Bridge on U.S. 29 washed away by floodwaters.

U.S. 29 — then a two-lane highway — would be closed until after Labor Day, Delk said.

One of only three category 5 hurricanes to touch down in the U.S. in the 20th century, Hurricane Camille wasn’t expected to pass through Central Virginia or become more than a tropical depression. First landing in Biloxi, Mississippi, the storm traveled north into Kentucky where it was embedded in a jet stream and took an abrupt eastward turn, crossing through West Virginia and Central Virginia.

It was only the remnants of the full storm by the time Camille reached Nelson County, but rainfall in excess of 25 inches — largely within a five-hour period — devastated the county, sweeping away or burying miles of roads, bridges and buildings, and killing at least 114 people. Another 37 remain missing.

Historic photos of the damage are otherworldly: a rocky river of mud clogging the streets of Lovingston, a cement truck half sunk in floodwaters, a dam in Schuyler crumbled apart, and houses ripped open, with roofs and walls torn off.

Wilkins remembers watching the water rise and thinking some six times, “I know it’s not going to get higher,” — but every time the water did.

Whitehead is the son of Bill Whitehead, who was sheriff of Nelson County in 1969 and helped lead relief efforts. Among photos on display Saturday, he pointed out the mobile home parks in Arrington and Piney River that served as temporary housing for the displaced for a year after the storm.

“Everything you had was gone,” he said. Whitehead hopes new community members can learn from the past, and know where residents were in harm’s way during the flood. He said mostly newer homes — built after World War II in floodplains — were those destroyed.

Survivors meet every year to remember the miracles, not just the catastrophe, Whitehead said. Miracles such as a gilded mirror found perfectly intact amidst destruction, now hanging in the Oakland Museum’s Camille Room; and like community members who were rescued from floodwaters, or the brave people who hauled them out or dove in after them.