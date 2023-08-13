AMHERST — Utility-scale solar facilities and adding potential zoning rules to regulate them generated heavy discussion among the Amherst County Planning Commission during an Aug. 7 work session.

Amherst County currently allows utility-scale solar projects where companies produce energy from panels and sell to electric providers Appalachian Power Company and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Tyler Creasy, the county’s director of community development, said the commission’s review of further regulations on solar pertain only to utility-scale projects and not residents who put solar panels on their homes.

The county currently allows utility-scale solar farms as a special exception use in the Agricultural Residential, A-1; three residential zoning districts — R1, R2 and R3 — and industrial districts, or M-1. Creasy asked the commission if those regulations should be reduced or expanded, which generated discussion on potential changes.

Creasy said he would have to confer with the county on any further potential zoning measures before they can move forward.

The commission discussed potentially not allowing solar farms west of the U.S. 29 Business corridor unless in an M-1 district and allowing the current regulations to continue east of U.S. 29.

Commissioner Leslie Gamble said the thinking behind not having them west of U.S. 29 except in M-1 districts is to protect viewsheds.

“What we took into account when we talked about east of U.S. 29 is that we know that’s where the growth is coming and we have already invested in utilities in that area,” Gamble said. “We have to be very cautious because the Virginia 130 corridor coming in is going to be a gateway. Preferably we would like it in an industrial area rather than R-1, A-1, but we wanted to further protect the viewsheds along Tobacco Row Mountain.”

Commissioners also discussed limiting solar farm operations to 10 megawatts and 100 acres in size, including areas apart from where panels would go.

“As technology improves and they have better resources with these solar panels, they may not have a need for such large amount of acreage,” Gamble said.

Two solar farms county officials approved zoning for in 2021 and 2022 are east of U.S. 29 on locations near the intersection of U.S. 60 East and Union Hill Road, and on Izaak Walton Road. One of the projects was five megawatts and the other does not exceed 10 megawatts — both passed with no significant public oppositions at two public hearings each.

A third solar operation in the Piney River area of Virginia 151 right at the Nelson County border proposed by Energix US, LLC seeks a 50-megawatt facility. The proposal received a recommendation of denial from the commission in March and the company decided to revise plans to scale back acreage before the zoning application could advance to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

The Piney River Solar Project is headed back to the commission for review and a public hearing at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. More than a handful of residents spoke against it or raised concerns with effects on views during the commission’s March public hearing.

Andrew Proctor, chair of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County’s board of directors who serves as a liaison to the commission, said the potential measure of prohibiting utility-scale solar facilities west of U.S. 29 in most cases drew “good, healthy” discussion.

“If you’re looking at west of U.S. 29, the topography is a lot steeper,” Proctor said. “You would have a hard time finding 100 acres that gets the appropriate sun and a lot of views get impacted. If you look at east of U.S. 29, it’s a lot flatter ground but it gets closer to the river.”

Commissioner Michal Bryant said the only issue he has with putting them into industrial-zoned areas is they are taking up land for industrial and business-type uses that bring major revenue to the county.

“That’s where we get the highest revenue for property … we’ve got to be careful,” Bryant said. “If that becomes the easy route and they buy up those areas, you won’t have the industrial properties.”

Bryant said from a land use perspective, industrial sites are best used for manufacturing-style operators because they are close to railroads, highways and have better access to those transportation sources. By contrast, he said solar facilities are often quiet and work better away from densely populated areas.

Gamble said solar operations have nothing to do with agriculture as far as land use, though the word “farm” typically is used in explaining them.

A concern Bryant mentioned in adding more regulations to restrict them is potentially opening up the county to lawsuits. “Are we taking away a right that legally people should have?” he asked.

“Solar is its own animal,” Commissioner Jim Thompson said. “It’s become a hot topic.”

Other potential measures discussed include requiring a post-construction safety plan and third-party inspections for building, erosion and sediment control review. Commissioner Michael Martineau said he likes the idea of third-party inspections.

“That’s a huge burden on staff,” Martineau said.

Gamble said the county should be notified of cases where companies applying for utility-scale solar projects have been fined by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for any violations in other sites. Creasy said such a requirement could be written into the site plan requirements.

“We need to know these things and not go in there blind,” Gamble said.

The commission also discussed a potential cap of acreage throughout the county for utility-scale projects. Creasy said a sample calculation on a measure by the state mandating a certain percentage of clean energy by 2050 comes out to 1,397 acres in Amherst County.

The commission discussed a potential cap of 100 acres up until that 1,397-acre threshold is met — Creasy told the commission so far, the county has taken up about 60 acres. If a current site is decommissioned, that could open up more acreage to go toward that number, Commissioner Derin Foor said.

“If we make it too small it wouldn’t be worthwhile for the solar company,” Bryant said.

Creasy noted county zoning is a “living document” and could be amended at any time.

Bryant suggested more buffering in the zoning ordinance for commercial solar operations and said he liked a 40-year buffer screening visibility along Virginia 151 for the Piney River project.

“We want to screen this more than other uses,” Bryant said. “I think that’s a reasonable requirement.”

No measures discussed during the work session are final. Creasy said he would come back in upcoming weeks with more information on ordinance changes.

Piney River solar hearing set

Energix representatives were available at the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail at the Amherst-Nelson border on Aug. 9 to meet with anyone interested in learning more about the Piney River Solar Project. Shawn Hershberger, project developer, said the goal is to raise awareness about the revised application and answer questions as the special exception use application comes back for the public hearing process beginning Aug. 17.

Hershberger said less land is being used and a fixed-tilt system for the panels allows them to be placed closer together and maximize the site’s output. “Doing that, we were able to carve down the amount of acreage we have to use to hit our 50-megawatt requirement,” he said.

According to Hershberger, anyone on the railway trail, driving on Virginia 151 near the site or living near it, won’t see the panels because of the natural lay of the land and extensive buffering the company is pursuing.

“We love this site,” Hershberger said during a walk on the rail about 200 feet away from where the panels are proposed. “It’s uniquely positioned from this type of use. From a viewshed perspective, you can’t find a more naturally hidden site than this one. We feel extremely confident about the project we laid out, especially with the changes we were able to incorporate over the last couple of months.”

The panels at a maximum will be 12 feet tall, he said, and the site’s features include a manmade berm that also will help screen it. “It’s physically impossible to see this panel from here,” he said from a spot on the trial about 200 feet away.

Hershberger said the company tried to exceed the requirements in the zoning ordinance where possible.

“We believe that it’s always a best practice to exceed what the expectations are,” Hershberger said. “What we believe will happen is after this is built people won’t know it is there. All it will do is generate renewable, clean energy with panels made by U.S. manufacturers and be a consistent taxpayer and neighbor and member of Amherst County.”