A special exception permit for a kennel on the 200 block of Old Farm Road received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval June 20.

The request from Samantha and Sunnie Stonelake is to operate the kennel on 15 acres zoned Agricultural Residential, A-1. The maximum number of dogs to be allowed at any one time is 20, according to Tyler Creasy, the county’s co-director of community development.

Creasy said a single-family dwelling currently is located on the property and the surrounding area is generally zoned for agriculture. The site also shares Geddes Mountain Road as a property line to the south, he said.

Creasy said the definition of a kennel in county zoning is “any location where raising, grooming, caring for or boarding of dogs, cats or other small animals for commercial purposes is carried on. The applicants are proposing to breed/raise dogs.”

The Stonelake’s request is not for grooming or boarding of any animals, according to Creasy.

Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved an ordinance that makes modifications to the Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND) Zoning District in areas of setback regulations, increased density, lot size requirements and development standards such as lighting and sidewalks. The ordinance change benefits the only proposed use to date in the MU/TND, the Madison Heights Town Center, a mixed-use residential and commercial development that plans to bring hundreds of homes to a site on U.S. 29 Business just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center in Madison Heights.

The MU/TND district serves to facilitate development of projects that feature a mix of land uses and building types closely linked by a network of streets, sidewalks, formal and informal open spaces, and trails.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said he looks forward to the Madison Heights Town Center project beginning construction soon.

“I think this will hopefully benefit that development and move it forward,” Martin said of the ordinance change and upcoming construction for the project. “That’s very exciting for our county.”

In another matter, the board tabled a decision until October on potentially revoking a special use permit it approved in October 2020 for a trucking business about a half-mile south of the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 in Amherst. The board recently changed zoning to allow it to revoke special exception permits if certain conditions are met and are considering using it for the first time.

Creasy told the board the business’s owner, Timothy Waldren, has made significant progress in the past month in regard to the site’s entrance and landscape requirements.

Waldren told supervisors it has been difficult starting the business during the pandemic and the driveway is three-quarters finished. He asked for the opportunity to keep going.

“I believe it’s going to be a compliment to Amherst County,” Waldren said.

Martin asked Waldren to hold off on further landscaping to save money until after the matter is taken up again in October.

“If nothing else, we got your attention,” Martin told Waldren. “And you have done significant work out there. It is looking much better and I thank you for that.”