A line item in the newly approved Virginia state budget of great importance to Amherst County and the Lynchburg region is $6 million for the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights.

CVTC, a state-owned property of more than 300 acres on Colony Road in Madison Heights, closed in spring 2020 as a center for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is leading an effort to redevelop the property for future use.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, in a recent news release said he was able to secure $6 million in the budget as a remediation incentive to help with marketing the riverfront property for potential developers.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said the county’s economy took a major blow when CVTC downsized and closed in a process that played out over the course of nearly a decade. The redevelopment of the CVTC site at its highest and best use will help restore the 2,400 jobs and $87 million in annual economic impact that was lost, she said.

Newman’s efforts to aid in the redevelopment of the CVTC property have been vital to prepare the site for sale to a private developer, Hanson said.

“The $6 million is a valuable incentive for a developer because it allows them to recoup some of the costs of clearing and/or remediating the 90-plus structures on the CVTC property,” Hanson said. “The CVTC property is a complex and costly redevelopment project and removing some of the obstacles is critical to moving the redevelopment forward.”

One of the biggest hurdles the future developer of CVTC will face is the removal of more than 90 structures of different ages and sizes on the property, Hanson said.

“Many buildings were built during the era of asbestos and this makes removal and/or remediation costly, time consuming, and complicated,” Hanson said. “The $6 million has the potential to ease the pain of the demolition and works as an incentive to a potential developer.”

Newman said in the release another local boost in the state budget is $1.2 million for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) based in the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He said he is most proud of the “monumental” tax relief the budget provides to the tune of $1 billion.

“This means that the General Assembly and Governor Youngkin have provided more tax relief in the past two years than any time in the Commonwealth’s history,” Newman said in the release.

He said the budget deal also prioritizes significant investments in public K-12 education and higher education.

"After COVID-19 and the harmful impact that prolonged lockdowns had on our students, it is our duty to fund a rapid and forceful response to equip parents and teachers to address learning loss," Newman said in the release. "This budget does that full well."