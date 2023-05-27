Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

During the pandemic, Amherst County resident Dawn Pool started showing up to county school board meetings, her interest sparked by hot-button topics such as mask mandates in schools during the height of COVID-19 and the challenges of learning loss and remote learning.

“But I stayed engaged because I quickly realized that my experience and my success in my professional life can serve the Amherst County school system very well,” Pool said of why she is running for the District 3 seat on the county school board. “Serving and having the impact on my community has been a consistent prayer for me.”

Pool, a 2001 graduate of Amherst County High School, has received the Amherst County Republican Party’s endorsement for District 3 while running as an independent in the Nov. 7 election. The mother of three, including two currently in Amherst County Public Schools, said her professional background in areas of human resources and staffing allows her to write HR policies and procedures for businesses across the country.

“I am an effective communicator and collaborator,” Pool said. “I am confident that the skills I gained in my professional experience will serve the Amherst County School Board very well. Some of its core functions, of course, are to adopt policies for the school system.”

Pool said she has spent more than a year preparing to run by educating herself on legal statutes. She believes in “accountability through transparency” and said she supports the board’s recent decision to adopt an opt-in policy for instructional materials defined as sexually explicit, a measure that has drawn criticism from some educators in APCS.

“I will join my fellow Republicans to continue to adopt policy that hold administration, teachers, parents and students accountable for their role in receiving a quality education,” Pool said.

She said she will work to ensure critical race theory ideologies are not adopted “as this agenda disregards accountability and aims to promote equal outcome over equal opportunity.” CRT has been a much talked about topic in education the past few years.

“If being raised in Amherst County taught me anything it’s that hard work and good choices pay off,” Pool said. “Our kids must learn at an early age that good choices are the key to a good life. I will work to support equal opportunities for all students and only adopt policies that hold everyone accountable for their choices.”

Pool said she is well-versed in reviewing budgets, which she feels is useful in school-related fiscal decisions focused on putting money into classrooms and ensuring teacher pay is competitive. She also will promote policies that keep math and reading at the forefront to benefit students, she said.

“I will fight to maintain policies that reflect this county’s faith and morality,” Pool said. “God and science agree there are two genders, male and female. Girls and boys were created equally but differently for a reason and there is no room for gender confusion at ACPS. This is why boys cannot be allowed to play girl sports in our county.”

She said she will back policies that focus on parental participation and educational success of students.

“Parents, you need to be involved. It’s the board’s responsibility to ensure that our school system reflects the values of our community,” Pool said. “As a community we must all do our part to ensure that the conservative values of Amherst County remain for generations to come. I will give the children, parents, teachers, administration and school board members the commitment they deserve.”

Also during the Amherst GOP mass meeting, Elon resident David Childress received Republicans’ endorsement for an at-large seat on the school board. Current at-large member Ginger Burg said she is not running for the seat she has held since 2020.

Childress has worked in education for 19 years in the area of technology, including a stint in ACPS, and said he has devoted his career serving all students and staff to the best of his ability. He said if elected he will work to ensure Amherst is “leading the pack, not being led by the pack” and hold to values of personal responsibility, limited government and fostering an environment where individuals have an opportunity to succeed.

“I am against CRT and gender identity politics in our schools,” Childress said.

He also said core areas of reading and math, which suffered greatly during COVID-19, need attention.

“We must have a plan in place to support our students who fell behind during this difficult time,” Childress said. “I will work with school leadership to ensure we meet the needs of all our students.”

He said the division must do a better job of preparing students for life after high school and keeping its career and technical education (CTE) program strong.

“I want Amherst County to have the best CTE program in the nation,” Childress said.

Discipline also is fundamental in maintaining a safe and thriving school system, he said, and will work to foster an environment where respect for authority is encouraged. He said the division also needs to create a pipeline of students who return to Amherst committed to serving in public education, a crucial need given the teacher shortage.

He said he will be a tireless advocate for the division and using his knowledge and skills to help solve pressing challenges.

“If we want Amherst to be the best we have to hire the best,” Childress said. “There’s no substitute for having a highly qualified teacher in our classrooms.”