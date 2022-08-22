All Nelson County public schools fully accredited

Applause greeted Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Amanda Hester's announcement at the August school board meeting — all division schools have achieved accreditation.

The Virginia Board of Education (VDOE) evaluates Virginia public schools academic performance every year and schools' VDOE ratings in a number of indicator categories determine their accreditation status.

“It’s been a long time coming,” representative Ceaser Perkins said after Hester’s update.

Nelson County High School, Nelson Middle School and Rockfish River Elementary School are listed as accredited since 2014, as far back as VDOE records are available online. Tye River Elementary School has been categorized as partially accredited every year over the same period, based on failure to meet English and/or math testing standards. But in the latest report available, TRES reported advancements in English academic achievement, English among disadvantaged students and math among disabled students for the 2019-2020 school year, over 2018-2019 performance scores.

No reports are available for the 2020-2021 school year on the VDOE website; in an Aug. 16 email, Assistant Superintendent for Administration said last year’s accreditation reports were waived due to the pandemic.

For the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years, VDOE classified TRES as “partially accredited: warned-pass rate,” an evaluation it defines as “schools that are not within a narrow margin of, nor making acceptable progress toward, achieving the adjusted SOL pass rate required for full accreditation.”

In the 2018-2019 school year, VDOE classified TRES as “partially accredited: reconstituted,” an evaluation it defines as “schools that fail to meet the requirements for full accreditation for four consecutive years and receive permission from the state board of accreditation to reconstitute.” VDOE defines reconstitution as "a process used to initiate a range of accountability actions to improve pupil performance, curriculum and instruction to address deficiencies that caused a school to be rated accreditation denied which may include, but is not limited to, restructuring a school's governance, instructional program, staff or student population."

After VDOE revised its accreditation standards in 2018, NCHS, NMS and RRES were still reported as accredited from 2018 to 2020, while TRES was reported as “accredited with conditions" all three years.

As of 2018, accredited schools are those with all “school-quality indicators” at either level one or two, and “accredited with conditions” schools are those with one or more indicators at level three. The third category, schools whose accreditation has been denied, “fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address level three school-quality indicators.”

Level one in a school-quality indicator represents “at or above standard” performance, level two represents “near standard or improving” performance, and level three represents “below standard” performance.

In the 2018-2019 school year, TRES reported level one performance in all categories except English academic achievement, achievement gap (defined by VDOE as the difference in academic performance between students groups) in English, English among Black students, English among disadvantaged students, English among disabled students and math among disabled students. TRES reported level three performance for all these indicators but math among disabled students, which was reported at level two performance.

In the 2019-2020 school year TRES reported advances to level one performance in English Academic Achievement, English among disadvantaged students and math among disabilities students.

Hester told the board NCPS is still awaiting an official 2021-2022 accreditation report but said the division is analyzing the data to identify areas for improvement.

“Even if all your bars are green, which is a good thing, you still want to keep increasing and you still want to be better,” Hester said.