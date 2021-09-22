Board postpones vote on study into shared agricultural complex with Amherst

After Amherst County’s board of supervisors recently voted to fund a half of a feasibility study into a shared agricultural complex with neighboring Nelson County, Nelson officials postponed a decision on contributing financially to the effort.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its Sept. 14 meeting was asked to consider funding up to $30,000 for its portion of the study. Amherst supervisors approved Amherst County’s half of the study cost the week prior.
About 300 acres on U.S. 29 Business in northern Amherst County near the Nelson border has been identified as a suitable potential location. The study will look at the site and associated costs and guide a possible purchase if both counties’ boards agree.
The Nelson board’s discussion raised questions about partnering with the county’s neighbor just south of the Tye River.
“Why would we invest in Amherst? Wouldn’t that create barriers to do what we want to do?” Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said. “In my experience living here I’ve had difficulty dealing with Amherst County. I’ve got questions about it.”
Local agricultural representatives have pitched the possible facility as an asset to both counties in holding events and getting a range of residents, including the youth, involved in an industry that drives much of Virginia’s economy.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said he favors bringing more agricultural-related opportunities to Nelson youth but noted the challenges.
“The struggles that I run into when I bring up the question … is we don’t have enough kids to make the program happen,” Rutherford said.
A facility run by an independent organization with a governing board jointly representing both counties can help local farmers reduce travel time to farming-related events and activities.
“It will allow us to bring both demographics from Amherst and Nelson so we can offer more programs,” Rutherford said.
Barton said he doesn’t understand why it is targeted for Amherst.
“The land in question just happens to be across the river in Amherst County,” Supervisor David Parr said, adding if a site was identified as suitable in Nelson officials would look at it.
Parr said the facility could serve a wide range of agricultural uses and isn’t just centered solely on the Future Farmers of America program or career and technical education offerings.
“We’re getting caught up in the weeds,” Parr said. “We need to look at various aspects of it, which the study will address...The study is a small investment for Nelson. It would give us the vision for other opportunities.”
Parr said the facility could be an event venue, a farmer’s market site and an attraction for weddings, among other possibilities.
“It has beautiful views,” Parr said. “The sunset from this piece of property is amazing.”
He said partnering with Amherst expands funding opportunities.
Local farming representatives have mentioned an agricultural facility in Chatham as an example to look to. Ernie Reed, the Nelson board’s chair, said the Chatham site has various agencies housed there.
“These are all businesses that provide some financial foundation for this,” Reed said of the Chatham site. “These are things I don’t have any interest in providing a facility in Amherst to house these things. To have an economic foundation for something like this means you have to have something that pays the bills month after month after month after month. If the question is should we be investing $30,000 for something to locate in Amherst, I’m not in favor.”
Reed suggested if Amherst is where the property is located it should pay for the entire study.
“The fact that it is in Amherst County makes me less enthusiastic about it,” Barton said.
With Supervisor Tommy Harvey absent from the discussion, Rutherford asked to delay the feasibility study decision until a future meeting. Parr said he is aware of two large retail businesses that are looking to locate in the facility if it comes to fruition.
If the facility moves forward, Parr said tax revenue is set to be refunded back into the organization that operates it independent of the counties’ government or any revenue would be evenly shared between the two counties.
A benefit of the targeted site is it is about equal distance between Nelson and Amherst County’s high schools, officials have said.