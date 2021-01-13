Cleanup efforts continue at U.S. Titanium Superfund Site in Piney River

Work began in August to make the site more accessible and, about 116 truckloads later, physically remove the mound from the area. From there, materials were transferred to a staging area and separated to later be disposed of appropriately.

Bartos said a vast majority is going to a regular landfill.

With the mound removed, the area has been sectioned off in a grid and officials continue to sample portions of that grid to ensure soil makeup is below standards. Bartos said additional material will be removed in those sections that are still exceeding standards.

Bartos said the area has been enclosed with a chain-link fence to restrict access and reduce risk to the public. He expects the project to be complete early this year but it potentially could be prolonged should additional work need to be done.

Officials with the project have worked closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in addition to other organizations, like the Nelson County Parks and Recreation Department to coordinate outreach to the community.

“We are there to ensure the public remains protected and the [potentially responsible party] is doing the job they should and they are,” Bartos said. “Our main priority is the worker’s protection and the public’s protection and they have been protected because of these efforts.”

