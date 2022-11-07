Commission split over permit for breakfast restaurant

A proposal for a new breakfast restaurant on Virginia 151 will appear before the board of supervisors this month with an unfavorable recommendation from the planning commission, after the panel recently voted 3-3 on zoning approval for the project.

Bold Rock Hard Cider co-founder John Washburn told commissioners on Oct. 26 that he arrived at the idea for “Belties Restaurant” after observing the successes of Starbucks and Biscuitville. Belties’ menu will feature elements of both fast-food businesses, serving “café-style coffees and scratch-made biscuits” from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop.

Washburn and Scott DeFusco, of Nellysford, are proposing to construct the restaurant on a roughly 3-acre parcel at 2884 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford, at the corner of Rockfish Valley Highway and Adial Road and across Virginia 151 from Stoney Creek Family Medicine.

Surrounding parcels are zoned Business (B-1), Residential (R-1) and Residential Planned Community (RPC). Washburn and DeFusco must request a special use permit for development because the property's current Agricultural (A-1) zoning doesn't allow for restaurant use.

Commissioner Philippa Proulx’s question to Washburn about an independent “drive-thru structure” mapped on the provided minor site plan led Washburn to unfurl a banner image of miniature cows.

“When I was thinking about what can you do, not just as a business opportunity but something that would provide character for Nellysford, I thought ‘well, what embodies farm, rural?’ … I happened to see a breeder in Australia that was raising Miniature Belted Galloway, and I thought well that is the most striking thing for a farm that I’ve about ever seen," Washburn said.

Washburn’s vision is to raise Miniature Belted Galloway on his farm at Bold Rock and to put some in a pasture behind the 3,200-square-foot restaurant building. Cars enter by an existing shared commercial entrance off Adial Road according to the minor site plan, and drive through the decorative barn and around the pasture to access the restaurant and parking. Belties also is proposed to have a drive-thru service window.

During a public hearing on the permit request, Nellysford resident Anne Landry took issue with the proposed demolition of an existing structure on the property, which she said has historic value within the South Rockfish Valley Rural Historic District. Other residents expressed concern about the restaurant creating additional traffic on Virginia 151 and setting a precedent for other special use permitted development along the road.

Nelson County GIS lists the structure as a two-story, wood-frame, gable-roof dwelling, built in 1910, and much discussion followed the public hearing about its current condition.

2884 Rockfish Valley is listed among about 20 other properties on the South Rockfish Valley Rural Historic District's nomination form to the National Register of Historic Places, and is described as “a rare example of a large house built in a village context on a smaller lot and set back from but oriented to the main road” and as “a good example of an I-house in the Folk Victorian style.”

Washburn said the house has been abandoned for years, that an architect told him it couldn’t be redeemed, and asbestos throughout makes it an extremely costly demolition.

Bishop told commissioners the county doesn’t regulate historic structures, in response to Commissioner Michael Harman’s concern, but said the topic would be addressed in the upcoming Comprehensive Plan revision process. Her department is also adding a new mapping resource, Virginia Cultural Resource Information System, to the county’s GIS to designate properties and districts with historical classifications.

Board of Supervisors Representative Jesse Rutherford noted Washburn’s by-right ability to tear down the building regardless of what he plans on building in its place.

“One of the main directives of this commission is to consider the historical significance of the buildings that are on these plots of land that are coming up in these proposals, along with the character of the area,” Commissioner Robin Hauschner argued.

He continued to voice his opposition to the special use permit throughout commissioners’ discussion, citing the community’s disapproval, and saying the proposal removes a house from the community and makes it unlikely that anyone will ever live on the property again after Belties is built.

The Department of Planning and Zoning also received a letter from Linda Dodd, an immediate neighbor to the property, expressing her opposition to the project.

“If this plan goes through, there will be a parking lot in my front yard. I’m 83 years old and my husband died three years ago. I take good care of my home and land. I would have no privacy,” Dodd wrote.

One condition on the special unit permit requires landscaped screening to divide the parking lot area from neighboring properties.

Judy Lo Piccolo told commissioners she and her husband have been operating their restaurant, Giuseppe’s — located across Adial Road from the property — for 16 years. She expressed opposition to the project, describing it as a "threat" to her business.

“We’ve been there for many years and my husband’s a very hard worker and I’m here to represent him. Unfortunately he works in the evening because we don’t have enough help. So if you want to go put in a restaurant, go ahead. But I’m telling you, you’re not going to find workers,” Lo Piccolo said.

Proulx's motion for approval stalled after she, Rutherford and Amante voted yes and Hauschner, Harman and Commission Chair Mary Kathryn Allen voted against.