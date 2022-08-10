Community Foundation announces 2022 Smyth Education Awards

Nelson County Public Schools presented the 25th annual Smyth Education Awards at the division’s back-to-school convocation on Aug. 5.

The Smyth Education Awards recognize and reward outstanding staff performance in the public schools of Nelson County, thanks to an endowment established by the late Gordon and Mary Beth Smyth, and managed by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

The Smyths lived in Nellysford for nearly 30 years and were tremendously supportive of education in Nelson County. In addition to establishing the Smyth Education Awards, they provided college scholarships for students and professional development grants for teachers. Gordon Smyth, a graduate of Lehigh University and 42-year veteran of the DuPont Company, died in 2011. Mary Beth Smyth lived in Charlottesville until her July 2021 death.

The following 10 individuals receive a plaque and an individual cash award of $1,000.

Sarah Addison: teacher of Family and Consumer Science at Nelson County High School. “She works each day to create a learning culture which is filled with joyful personal growth for each of her students,” a news release from the Community Foundation states. “Sarah is especially commended for organizing and for utilizing her students as they provided ‘Mini Gov’ activities for the children of teachers during teacher workshop days; for mentoring her students as they provided activities at the elementary schools for small children during parent conference days; and for organizing a ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’ group for those students within the high school who wish to pursue teaching as a profession.”

Michala Bryant: second grade teacher at Rockfish River Elementary School. “She has created a comforting and caring culture within her classroom which is filled with joy for all of her students. Her classroom is known for its boisterous enthusiasm,” the release said. “Michala is a creative and innovative teacher who uses many activities to promote learning growth for each of her Second Graders. Michala is especially commended for quickly recognizing the emotional needs of each of her students and for working tirelessly during each day throughout the school year to nurture each of them.”

Grace Denny-Scherer: first grade teacher at Tye River Elementary School. “She maintains a caring and nurturing classroom. Grace exhibits creative planning and professional passion for her work,” the release said. “The constant compassion and the day-to-day care that she gives to each of her students and to her coworkers positively affects each of their lives and adds to the friendly learning environment at Tye River Elementary School.”

Susan Galloway: Life Science teacher at Nelson Middle School. “The Committee particularly commends Susan for her work during the online learning segments of the 2021-2022 year,” the Community Foundation said in the release. “Susan’s virtual homeroom was attended regularly and happily and her remote learning classes were overwhelmingly well attended. Many older students remember Mrs. Galloway’s Life Science class as their favorite class while attending Nelson Middle School. They remember her as an excellent, friendly, and creative teacher who cared for each of them as individual student learners.”

Kenny Grubb: custodian at Tye River Elementary School. “He is commended for the excellence of his work and for his willingness to do any and all tasks that teachers request or that he deems necessary to keep his school as clean and safe as possible,” the release said. “The faculty and staff at Tye River Elementary praise Kenny for his professional custodial work and for the friendliness and helpfulness that he provides daily to all of the students and to all of his peers at his school.”

Amy Jackson: recognized for her work as cafeteria manager at Rockfish River Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year. “Amy is commended for successfully and creatively adapting to the food service regulations which protected student health throughout the difficult school year. Amy and her staff began the school year preparing, sealing, and delivering each school lunch to every classroom while accommodating many diet restrictions and allergies,” the Community Foundation said in the release. “When Amy and her staff adapted later in the year to cafeteria student pick up, Amy was conspicuously and lovingly present to greet every child as he/she came through the lunch line.”

Norma Johnston: “Norma is recognized for her willingness to accept administrative changes to her bus route(s), particularly during this difficult school year, and for her professionalism and timely efficiency when working with the Transportation administration and staff with monthly reports, and more,” the release said. “Norma is particularly commended for her constant attention to the safety of the students who have the good fortune to ride her bus. Norma is known for the genuine friendliness and respectful good will that she consistently gives to her students and their parents. ‘Ms. Norma’ is considered a helpful friend by all with whom she works.”

Jessica Massie: instructional assistant at Tye River Elementary School. “She is commended for her happy willingness to serve her school as an instructional assistant, as a substitute teacher, as an impromptu counselor for troubled students, and as a ‘Jill of all trades’ wherever and whenever she is needed within her school,” the release said.

Janet Page: special education teacher at Rockfish River Elementary School. “Janet is commended, not only for the excellent professional attention that she gives to the students assigned to her, but also for her positive caring and smiling influence upon all of the students and faculty and staff at her school,” the release said. “Janet’s professionalism and her charismatic presence give joy and uplift all of those around her at Rockfish River Elementary School.”

Cole Ramsey: Agriculture Science teacher at Nelson County High School. “Cole is commended for his commitment to his classroom instruction and particularly for his leadership in the numerous FFA activities which are successfully undertaken by his students during each school year,” the release said. “He is an advocate for each of his students and works regularly with other teachers to collegially assist them in providing opportunities for optimum growth for all.”

Nelson County Public Schools’ first day of school is Aug. 10.