Dozens gather in support for Good, Second Amendment in Nelson

In a previous interview with The News & Advance, Good said he believes assaults on law enforcement should be a felony. At the time, he also said he was in favor of an automatic death penalty for the killing of a police officer.

Good took several shots at Webb as well, stating his opponent has been otherwise silent on issues surrounding the Second Amendment.

“[Webb is] MIA on the Second Amendment, he’s MIA on supporting the police. However, he does support the radical BLM Movement,” Good said, describing Black Lives Matter as a Marxist organization.

Good also referenced his tenure with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and his track record of support for local law enforcement. He said during his time on the board, the county had increased funding for the sheriff’s department by $685,000 from about $4 million.

“We stand with law enforcement, we stand behind them,” Good said. “There is a reason why we are overwhelmingly supported in this district by the sheriffs and commonwealths attorney.”

Van Cleave said issues facing gun ownership are “unprecedented attacks,” claiming opponents want to get rid of law and order.