LOCKN' marks return with 3 weekends of smaller-scale festivals

Following a postponement from last year, the LOCKN’ Festival is marking its return to Nelson County with smaller festivals taking place over three weekends rather than the norm of a single, multi-day festival.
From Aug. 13 to 29, each weekend will feature a different headliner, activities and lineups that “celebrate the past, present, and the future of LOCKN’,” a news release states.
Like previous years, the festival will take place at Infinity Downs, a 387-acre property in Arrington. Referred to as LOCKN’ Farm, the property will become a multi-week destination that stays true to the festival’s values, the release states.
“In this moment, considering the challenges of COVID-19, we feel like it’s time to do something different, something intimate, something new. While preserving the spirit of our four-day festival, LOCKN’ will become a destination — LOCKN’ Farm — staying true to the core of what LOCKN’ has always been about — unforgettable, unique, and authentic live experiences,” the release states.
Headlining the first weekend is Joe Russo’s Almost Dead in their fifth time performing at the farm alongside performances by The Slip. The weekend also will feature late-night Garcia’s Forest Improv Sessions hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin.
Dubbed FRED the Festival and presented by Goose, weekend two will have a lineup featuring Dawes performing Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and a full set of original songs. Goose’s predecessor, Vasudo, also will make an appearance and fans can expect a GOOSEtic TRIO set, the release states.
Closing LOCKN’ Farm Summer 2021 in the final weekend is blues-rock band Tedeschi Trucks. In their seventh trip to the farm, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks will share the stage with Oscar-winner Jon Batiste as well as Marcus King Band, Lettuce and Gabe Dixon, according to the release.
Since its inception in 2013, the annual four-day festival has attracted thousands of spectators to Nelson County, but organizers made the unprecedented decision to postpone the event because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, LOCKN’ Farm will have a reduced capacity over the three-week event.
For more information, visit www.locknfestival.com. For additional ticketing, order or refund assistance, contact order-support@frontgatetickets.com.