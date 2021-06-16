LOCKN' marks return with 3 weekends of smaller-scale festivals

Following a postponement from last year, the LOCKN’ Festival is marking its return to Nelson County with smaller festivals taking place over three weekends rather than the norm of a single, multi-day festival.

From Aug. 13 to 29, each weekend will feature a different headliner, activities and lineups that “celebrate the past, present, and the future of LOCKN’,” a news release states.

Like previous years, the festival will take place at Infinity Downs, a 387-acre property in Arrington. Referred to as LOCKN’ Farm, the property will become a multi-week destination that stays true to the festival’s values, the release states.

“In this moment, considering the challenges of COVID-19, we feel like it’s time to do something different, something intimate, something new. While preserving the spirit of our four-day festival, LOCKN’ will become a destination — LOCKN’ Farm — staying true to the core of what LOCKN’ has always been about — unforgettable, unique, and authentic live experiences,” the release states.

Headlining the first weekend is Joe Russo’s Almost Dead in their fifth time performing at the farm alongside performances by The Slip. The weekend also will feature late-night Garcia’s Forest Improv Sessions hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin.