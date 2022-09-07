NCPS announces married educators are new NMS principal, NCHS assistant principal

Nelson County Public Schools announced two appointments Sept. 3: Scott Belako is the new principal of Nelson Middle School, and his wife, Amber Belako, is the new assistant principal of Nelson County High School.

The Belakos assumed their positions Sept. 8.

According to NCPS, Scott Belako brings 22 years of education experience to the division, serving as an elementary school teacher for nine years in Stafford County, as an assistant principal and elementary school principal in Caroline County, then as a middle school principal and director of transportation in Spotsylvania County.

“As a school leader, Scott has worked to transform struggling schools to become high-caliber, successful learning environments by working closely with all stakeholders to create positive school cultures and climates focused on providing students a dynamic educational experience,” NCPS said.

Belako earned his bachelor’s from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, a master’s degree from the University of Mary Washington and completed coursework at Virginia Tech. He has presented at state and national conferences and served as a regional representative for the Virginia Association of Curriculum and Development, according to NCPS.

Amber Belako worked in the insurance and real estate industries before switching to education in 2003, serving in the field for more than 19 years as a high school business and marketing teacher, high school assistant principal, communication specialist, grant writer, and supervisor of instructional programs.

“In her roles, Amber has managed both school and division communications and community engagement projects, developed successful business partnership programs, served as the division CTE liaison, and coordinated division competitive grant writing. Recently, her focus has been on effectively using data to move student learning forward,” NCPS said.

Belako earned an undergraduate degree in anthropology from the University of Virginia and master's degrees in business administration, and educational leadership and administration.

The Belakos have three children, one each in sixth and fourth grades and a sophomore at Mary Baldwin University.