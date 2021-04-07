NCPS brings last group of students back to classroom

Nelson County Public Schools has accomplished what it set out to do at the beginning of March: bring all grade levels back into a hybrid format by the end of the month.

The division welcomed back its third and final phase of students to hybrid learning — consisting of a blend of two in-person and three at-home days — with grades nine through 12 returning to the classroom March 29.

Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner said having students back in the classroom has been a “welcome change,” with student and staff excited for the change and “lots of smiles and learning happening all around.”

For many high school students, it’s been more than a year since they set foot inside the building. Schools were shuttered in March 2020 as a response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, although at the time, the disease had yet to really make its presence known in the county.

During an April 1 Nelson County School Board meeting, Superintendent Martha Eagle noted 59% of students had returned for in-person learning, with the remaining 41% remaining in fully virtual learning — a slight deviation from what has been observed at the other grade levels.