NCPS to continue free breakfast, lunch program in upcoming school year

All Nelson County Public Schools students will have access to free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-2023 school year.

Nelson County Public Schools announced July 6 all division schools will again be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federally-funded program which as of the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act provides free breakfasts and lunches for all students.

“Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge,” the division announcement said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, schools qualify for the program if they have a percentage of students greater than or equal to 40% who already are certified for free meals — based on their participation in programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) reported Nelson Public Schools were eligible and participated in CEP for the 2021-2022 school year based on 52% of students qualifying for free meals. NCPS was designated as eligible for CEP funding for the 2020-2021 school year based on 47% of qualifying students.

Schools that adopt CEP have a portion of free meals reimbursed with federal funding.

Division Supervisor of Nutrition Christina Connell confirmed parents will not have to submit an application to determine their eligibility for free meals.

Connell said NCPS would continue to serve grab-and-go breakfast to students in their classrooms, but was excited students will be eating lunch in cafeterias in the upcoming school year.