Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter announces retirement

Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter will retire effective July 31 after 24 years of service to the county.

“During his tenure, Mr. Carter has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s citizens, for which the Board is eternally grateful,” board chair Jesse Rutherford said in a news release Wednesday.

In an interview, Carter said he’s been working in local government for approximately 35 years. His first job out of school was with the government of his hometown, Clifton Forge, working up the then-city’s Parks and Recreation ranks for four years to culminate in service as its interim city manager.

Carter spent 10 years in nuclear power plant construction and operation, work he said has informed his current role.

“Nuclear facilities are somewhat like little cities,” Carter said.

Most of the projects he worked on in the field concerned upwards of 5,000 people and involved administration, safety, budgeting, design and construction.

“I learned a lot in the nuclear industry that actually applies to local government,” he said.

Carter joined the Nelson County administration in 1998 and said he's proud to have seen the county evolve and its economy improve.

Carter helped establish Nelson County as one of the top fiscally managed counties in Virginia, as per the State Auditor of Public Accounts 2017 report, according to Wednesday's news release from the county.

During his tenure with Nelson County, Carter saw an extensive list of initiatives completed, including the construction of two elementary schools and a middle school, renovations to the high school, renovations and additions to the Nelson County Courthouse and Nelson Memorial Library, and facilitation of significant grants to expand the Blue Ridge Medical Center and rehabilitate the Old Ryan Elementary School into apartments, according to the county’s news release.

Other projects in his time included the establishment of the county’s parks and recreation department, implementation of a paid EMS program to supplement volunteer EMS agencies, significant emergency services radio and microwave system upgrades and the establishment of staffed sites and membership in the Region 2000 Services Authority.

The news release acknowledges Carter’s contribution to Nelson County COVID-19 relief measures, crediting him with the “ongoing provision of outstanding leadership during the Covid-19 Pandemic” and facilitation of the 2020 COVID-19 Personal Property and Machinery and Tools Tax Relief initiative.

In an interview, Carter said because he’s been with the county so long, he’s seen “more of a focus on so many things that are important to the county and that we’ve been able to achieve.”

Carter said he is particularly proud of the education construction and renovation projects, completion of the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail, the installment of high-speed fiber internet in the county and improvements to the county’s solid waste operations and economy through tourism.

Nonetheless, he recognized that his accomplishments have been team efforts.

“We have excellent county staff,” Carter said. “I'm just so proud of being able to work with such capable people.”

In the county's news release, Rutherford said a search will begin for Carter's replacement.

“While the Board and the County will miss Mr. Carter’s steadfast leadership tremendously, we hope he enjoys a happy and healthy retirement with his family," Rutherford said.

