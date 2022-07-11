Nelson County comprehensive plan revamp process kicks off

Nelson County is preparing to kick off the Nelson 2042 Comprehensive Plan, a broad a statement about the community looking 10 to 20 years ahead and a guide for future growth.

The plan includes specific goals and strategies and addresses topics such as land use, development, natural environment, transportation and resource utilization in the unincorporated areas of Nelson County. The policies defined in the plan will guide the county’s future direction and priorities for growth, services and land use regulation.

A public survey is available July 1 through Aug. 15 and three public workshops will be held July 13 at Nelson County High School, July 20 at Rockfish Elementary School and Aug. 3 at the Nelson Heritage Center at 5:30 p.m. each day. Light refreshments will be provided, according to the county.

"Planning will allow Nelson County to manage growth and capitalize on opportunities for our community. Community Planning and engagement enhances the ability for citizens to be part of the decision-making process for our future," said Mary Kathryn Allen, chair of the Nelson County Planning Commission, in a statement.

"Community engagement and planning will help to identify long-term priorities, provide supported decisions, and improve the overall sustainability of the County. The new plan will build on the 2014 Comprehensive Plan with public input, data collection, visioning, goal definition, and strategies to ensure that it all gets put into action."

For an overview of the plan process, links to the survey and more information about ways to get involved visit: www.nelson2042.com. For specific questions, email Dylan Bishop, dbishop@nelsoncounty.org.