Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner steps down

Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner has submitted his resignation in order to pursue other opportunities, Nelson County Public Schools announced.

NCHS Assistant Principal Kevin Walker will step in as interim principal through the end of the school year, the school system said.

“Dr. Sumner will continue to provide instructional support to the division by working in the Central Office on a variety of projects throughout the end of the school year,” the school system said on social media March 16.

NCPS thanked Sumner for his contributions to the high school during his tenure and wished him the best in the next phase of his professional career.

“I have been privileged and honored to work with the NCHS community these past few years," Sumner told the Nelson County Times. "It has been a pleasure supporting student, staff, family and community interests in my time as principal. With this in mind and a heavy heart, I must share that I recently resigned as NCHS Principal. The decision to leave the NCHS principalship was extremely difficult for me as I care deeply about NCHS, NCHS’ staff, and the Nelson community."

Sumner said he felt he needed to make the decision to gain experience “that will hopefully lead to a full-time role as a central office administer.” He said serving in a central office capacity is an important step towards his goal of eventually becoming a division superintendent.

Walker began his employment with the division in August 2009 after earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Tech and a leadership certificate from Longwood University, NCPS said. In addition to his recent service as assistant principal, Walker has served the division as a teacher, coach and athletic director.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.