Nelson County Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle, the first woman to serve in the position, announced Thursday she plans to retire June 30.
Eagle, who has spent 32 years in public education, began her stint with Nelson schools in July 2018, succeeding Jeff Comer, who spent four years in the role. She said in a news release it has been an honor to serve at the helm of NCPS for four years.
“I am grateful for the opportunity I have to support students, staff, and families and for the opportunity I have had to build more vital systems around personnel, instruction, facilities, and safety,” Eagle said. “I have so many wonderful memories, and Nelson County holds a special place in my heart.”
Eagle led the division of more than 200 employees through the uncharted territory of a global pandemic that closed schools for the last several months of the 2019-20 school year. The following school year, Nelson schools operated mostly remote the majority of the year and returned to a traditional five-day, in-person school week in August.
“It has been a pleasure to work alongside such a talented team of educators,” Eagle said. “I have personally witnessed so many who work tirelessly in their role to positively impact student lives. It has truly been an amazing journey and I look forward to hearing about the many future successes.”
Nelson County School Board Chair Margaret Clair in the news release thanked Eagle for her service, especially in Nelson, in a career that included teaching, coaching and administrative roles in school systems in Gloucester, Appomattox, Amherst and Amelia counties.
“She has had a long, successful tenure as an educator and leader, and we wish her the best in her retirement,” Clair said.
The board will begin the process of finding a new superintendent in upcoming weeks, she said. The Virginia School Board Association is working with the Nelson board in the search.
“Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important tasks that the [Nelson School Board] has,” Clair said, “and we will be certain to get input from staff and the community as part of the process.”