Nelson County schools recognize teachers of the year

Acting Superintendent Joseph Cox began recognition of the four Nelson County Public Schools 2022 teachers of the year by acknowledging “what an accomplishment” the recognition is.

Cox told an audience at the Nelson County School Board’s May 12 meeting teachers of the year are selected by their coworkers.

“It really shows you how they think you work with students and parents and the education community. What a great compliment,” Cox said.

Nelson County High School staff chose cosmetology teacher Pamela Joseph as their 2022 teacher of the year.

“Mrs. Joseph has built a comprehensive cosmetology program from the ground up, meaning when she started at Nelson County High School she just had a room — she had nothing in that room,” NCHS interim Principal Kevin Walker said.

Out of that room, Joseph has made the program competitive and offered her students’ salon services to community members, Walker said.

“Mrs. Joseph makes the conscientious effort to know all students, whether they are in her program or not. She stands in the hallways each morning and each afternoon, between classes cheerfully greeting all students who pass by her,” Walker added.

Rockfish River Elementary School’s teacher of the year is reading specialist Holly Jones.

Rockfish Principal Crystal Choate said Jones joined RRES in 2019 after 11 years as a sixth grade English teacher at Nelson Middle School. Jones helps struggling readers overcome obstacles with informed strategies and an individualized approach, according to Choate.

“She shares her love of reading and her commitment to her students with energy, enthusiasm and excitement,” Choate said.

Tye River Elementary School Principal Tonya Carter presented special education teacher Deanna Mitchelson-Shaver as TRES teacher of the year.

She said Mitchelson-Shaver has worked in education for 22 years before serving as lead special education chair at TRES.

“She’s able to balance her classroom instruction with a high level of student engagement, high academic and behavioral expectations for student success, humor and a rapport with each student that is characterized by mutual respect,” she said.

Carter described Mitchelson-Shaver as contagiously passionate and positive and as an educator who inspires and impacts everyone she comes in contact with.

Nelson Middle School’s teacher of the year is special education teacher and basketball coach Darius Byrd.

“Our faculty overwhelmingly picked Coach Byrd for his relationship-driven approach to students, staff and teachers,” NMS Principal Todd Jones said of Byrd.

“Students of all abilities and backgrounds feel respected, valued and seen by Coach Byrd. They strive to live up to his expectations in the classroom and on the basketball court.”

Todd Jones described Byrd as a kind and compassionate role model and mentor who students and staff love to spend time with.

“When Coach Byrd is in the room, great things happen,” he said.

