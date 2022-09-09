Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

AUG. 22
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Callohill Driv; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Warrant service, Adial Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Pine Needles Lane; Follow up, Whippoorwill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Morse Lane; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Norwood; Follow up, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Laurel Road; 1 traffic stop.
AUG. 23
Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Warrant service, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Tan Yard Road; Theft, Cabell Road; Vehicle fire, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Hillside Lane; Warrant service, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Norwood Road; Assist agency, Deer Run Lane; Transport, Complex; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; 16 traffic stops.
AUG. 24
Building check, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Buffalo Mines Road; Trespass, Harris Lane; Warrant service, Schuyler Road; Warrant service, Findlay Mountain Road; Lock out service, Wright Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Afton Mtn. Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Appleberry Mountain Road; Larceny, Harpers Creek Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.
AUG. 25
Burglary, Avon Road; Civil dispute, Creekview Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lodebar Est.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Diggs Mountain Road; Traffic accident, River View Lane; 1 traffic stop
AUG. 26
Trespass, Buffalo Mines Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Assist agency, Creekview Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, October Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Lakeland Lane; Follow up, Norwood Road; Property damage, Persimmon Hill Drive; Disturbance, James River Road; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Fletchers Lane; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Norwood Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; 1 traffic stop.
AUG. 27
Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Traffic accident, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Aerial Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lakeland Lane; Transport, Complex; Disturbance, Aerial Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Spring Grove Lane; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Lakeland Lane.
AUG. 28
Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main St.; Trespass, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Williamstown Road; Burglary, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Peavine Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Farrar Bridge Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Keys Church Road; Miscellaneous call, River Road.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office