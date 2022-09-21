Nelson County Sheriff's calls, Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

AUG. 29Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Gunter Hollow Lane; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Peavine Lane; Warrant service, Horseshoe Road; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, New Mount Lane; Warrant service, Grape Lawn Drive; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Pigeon Hill Road.
AUG. 30 Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Irish Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Assist agency, Fish Hatchery Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Findlay Mountain Road; 911 call, Roberts Ridge Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Donahue Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Building check, Lowesville Road; 2 traffic stops.
AUG. 31 Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disturbance, Allens Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, Lena Rose Lane; Harassment, Allens Creek Road; Assist agency, Battery Hill Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Lost items, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Lakeland Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Davis Creek Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 1 traffic stop.
SEPT. 1 Building check, Piedmont Road; Burglary alarm, Mimosa Lane; Road hazard, Salem Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Bottom Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Piedmont Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Theft, Tidbit Trail; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Warner Lane; Welfare check, Faber Road; Assist citizen, Oak Ave.; Fraud, Front St.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Complex; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; 10 traffic stops.
SEPT. 2 Medical call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Myndus Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Disturbance, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Duncan Hollow Loop; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Wright Lane; Larceny, Green Lane; Transport, Adial Road; Follow up, Adial Road; Medical call, Miles Lane; Follow up, Shannon Farm Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Truslows Lane; Transport, Amherst; Assist agency, Adial Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Horsley Lane; 911 call, High Peak Lane; 3 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
SEPT. 3
Trespass, Norwood Road; Shots fired, Johnson Hollow; Traffic control, Beech Grove Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Assist agency, Bethel Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Green Lane; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Trash complaint, Greenfield Road; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lowesville Road; Building check, Front St.; 3 traffic stops.
SEPT. 4
Loitering, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Massie Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Norwood Road; Assist agency, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic accident, South Powells Island Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Church St.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 5 traffic stops.
