Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, April 18 to May 8

APRIL 18

Assist motorist, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Gunter Hollow Lane; Trespass, Salem Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Quail Run Drive; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Main St.; Assist citizen, Taylor Creek Road; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disturbance, Main St.; Follow up, Rodes Valley Drive; DUI, Front St.; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Harassment, Bobs Creek Lane; Follow up, Augusta; Follow up, Mountain Road; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 19

Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Tye River Road; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Perry Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Deer Run Lane; Burglary alarm, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Hughes Lane; 20 traffic stops

APRIL 20

Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Oakview Drive; Follow up, Old Ridge Road; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Welfare check, Mountain Road; Follow up, Front St.; Assist agency, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Caskie Drive; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 10 traffic stops

APRIL 21

Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Keys Church Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Lowesville Road; Assist citizen, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Rodes Farm Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Gladstone Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Augusta; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Assist agency, Meadow Creek; 6 traffic stops

APRIL 22

Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Firework violation, Main St.; Warrant service, Pauls Creek Road; Medical call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Warrant service, Avon Road; Warrant service, Sugar Hill Loop; Suspicious activity, High Peak Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 5 traffic stops

APRIL 23

Disabled vehicle, River Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; DUI, Gunter Hollow Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Mosbys Run; Disturbance, Barn Hill Lane; Building check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Adial Road; 5 traffic stops

APRIL 24

Building check, Williamstown Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, North Stage Lane; Trespass, River Road; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist agency, Turner Lane; Warrant service, Findlay Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Callohill Drive; 6 traffic stops

APRIL 25

Building check, Morse Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Lake View Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Assist citizen, Peavine Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Disturbance, Rainbow Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Building check, Lake Nelson Lane; 4 traffic stops

APRIL 26

Shots fired, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Howardsville Tpk.; Welfare check, Cabell Road; Assist agency, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Hunting Lodge Road; Burglary alarm, Emblys Gap Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Callohill Drive; Follow up, River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Main St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Pursuit, Little Piney Road; Building check, James River Road; Building check, Keys Church Road; 1 traffic stop

APRIL 27

Miscellaneous call, Firehouse Lane; Building check, James River Road; Traffic accident, Gunter Hollow Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Duncan Hollow Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, McClain Hill; Larceny, Piedmont Road; Follow up, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Reckless driving, Chapel Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Williamstown Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Adial Road; Shots fired, Adial Road; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 28

Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, James Lane; Traffic accident, Adial Road; Disturbance, Adial Road; Building check, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Midway Mills Lane; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Fortune Lane; Assist agency, Firehouse Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ponton Lane; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Shots fired, Miles Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Shiloh Loop; Assist agency, Windthistle Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 29

Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Adial Road; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthoue Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Morse Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Jones Creek Lane; Harassment, Cove Valley Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Fresh Water Cove Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; 4 traffic stops

APRIL 30

Building check, Adial Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Noise complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Village Road; Miscellaneous call, Berry Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Village Road; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Civil dispute, Aerial Drive; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 5 traffic stops

MAY 1

Suspicious activity, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Perry Lane; Follow up, Barn Hill Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Suspicious activity, Perry Lane; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Reckless driving, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Laurel Road; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Cub Creek Road; 6 traffic stops

MAY 2

Brush fire, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Perry Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Hit and run, Tye Brook Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Allens Creek Road; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Tye River Road; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Noise complaint, Phoenix Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Perry Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Buffalo Mines Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 11 traffic stops

MAY 3

Suspicious activity, Richmond Hwy.; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Beech Grove Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Phoenix Road; Theft, Rockfish School Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Morse Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Little Piney Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Front St.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

MAY 4

Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Jenkins Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Adial Road; Reckless driving, James River Road; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Heartwood Circle; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Stolen vehicle, Ridge Drive; 911 call, Mountain Road; 911 call, Fishpond Road; 4 traffic stops

MAY 5

Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic control, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Road hazard, River Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; 3 traffic stops

MAY 6

Assist citizen, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Toms Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Durrett Town Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Saunders Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Front St.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Old Stage Road; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Cub Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square

MAY 7

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Stage Road; Property damage, Lakeland Lane; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Walnut Grove Lane; Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Building check, Shiloh Loop; Suspicious person/vehicle, Irish Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops

MAY 8

Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 10 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office