Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Nov. 22 to Nov. 28
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

NOV. 22 

Miscellaneous call, River Circle; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Cold Storage Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Assist agency, Quail Run Drive; Follow up, Adial Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, River Road; Assist agency, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Irish Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Threats, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, River Road; Follow up, Front St.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Theft, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Rockfish River Road; Trespass, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Medical call, River Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; 1 traffic stop

NOV. 23

Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Mount Pleasant Church Road; Disturbance, Front St.; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Gap Turnpike; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Drunk in public, Ridge Drive; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Dick Woods Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Theft, Rock Creek Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Toms Lane; Traffic accident, Piedmont Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops

NOV. 24

Brush fire, Carter Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Glass Mountain Lane; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Schuyler Road; Disturbance, Sycamore Lane, 2 traffic stops

NOV. 25

911 call, New Mount Lane; Medical call, Rose Mill Road; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Medical call, Arrington Road; Traffic accident, S. Powells Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Crawfords Knob Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Crtizer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rocky Top Lane; Suspicious activity, Ross Road; Suspicious activity, Ross Road; 4 traffic stops

NOV. 26

Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespass, Callohill Drive; Trespass, Phoenix Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Blueberry Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Property damage, Carter Road; Trash complaint, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Kingswood Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 22 traffic stops

NOV. 27

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Buck Mountain Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found items, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Rock Creek Lane; Warrant service, Walnut Grove Lane; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Horseshoe Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; 10 traffic stops

NOV. 28

Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Stevens Cove Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; 911 call, James River Road; Pursuit, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Adial Road; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lakeland Lane; Miscellaneous call, Roseland Road; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; 911 call, Post Office Lane; Building check, Buffalo Mines Road; 12 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

