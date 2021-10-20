 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 23 to Sept. 29
0 Comments

Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

  • 0

SEPT. 23

Suspicious person/vehicle, Williamstown Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Disturbance, Proffitt Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Paloma Farm Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Giles Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Wills Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found property, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; 6 traffic stops

SEPT. 24

Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Irish Road; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Edgehill Way; Threats, James River Road; Traffic accident, Schuyler Road; 5 traffic stops

SEPT. 25

Road hazard, Dark Hollow Road; Assist agency, Cedar Meadow Drive; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Old Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Front Street; Disturbance, Ridge Street; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Blundell Hollow Road, 17 traffic stops

SEPT. 26

Miscellaneous call, Tan Yard Road; Larceny, Williamstown Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Disturbance, Zinks Mill School Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; 53 traffic stops

SEPT. 27

Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Morse Lane; Warrant service, Lake View Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Docs Lane; Warrant service Woodman Trail; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Little Piney Lane; Warrant service, Miles Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Wheelers Cove Road; Civil dispute, Ryan Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Da Boyz Place; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; 7 traffic stops

SEPT. 28

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Turner Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Main St.; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Disabled vehicle, Ridge Lane; Building check, Main Street; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Larceny, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Hit and run, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn Road; Lock out service, Martins Lane; Traffic control, Old Ridge Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Piney Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Bald Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Lane; Threats, Da Boyz Place; 9 traffic stops

SEPT. 29

Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Adial Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Lock out service, Front Street; Trespass, Keys Church Road; Harassment, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Foggy Bottom Farm; Trespass, Morse Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Cedar Creek Road; Transport, Amherst; Suspicious person/vehicle, Windy Acres Drive; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; 5 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert