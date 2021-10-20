Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

SEPT. 23
Suspicious person/vehicle, Williamstown Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Disturbance, Proffitt Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Paloma Farm Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Giles Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Wills Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found property, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; 6 traffic stops
SEPT. 24
Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Irish Road; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Edgehill Way; Threats, James River Road; Traffic accident, Schuyler Road; 5 traffic stops
SEPT. 25
Road hazard, Dark Hollow Road; Assist agency, Cedar Meadow Drive; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Old Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Front Street; Disturbance, Ridge Street; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Blundell Hollow Road, 17 traffic stops
SEPT. 26
Miscellaneous call, Tan Yard Road; Larceny, Williamstown Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Disturbance, Zinks Mill School Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; 53 traffic stops
SEPT. 27
Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Morse Lane; Warrant service, Lake View Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Docs Lane; Warrant service Woodman Trail; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Little Piney Lane; Warrant service, Miles Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Wheelers Cove Road; Civil dispute, Ryan Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Da Boyz Place; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; 7 traffic stops
SEPT. 28
Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Turner Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Main St.; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Disabled vehicle, Ridge Lane; Building check, Main Street; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Larceny, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Hit and run, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn Road; Lock out service, Martins Lane; Traffic control, Old Ridge Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Piney Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Bald Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Lane; Threats, Da Boyz Place; 9 traffic stops
SEPT. 29
Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Adial Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Lock out service, Front Street; Trespass, Keys Church Road; Harassment, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Foggy Bottom Farm; Trespass, Morse Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Cedar Creek Road; Transport, Amherst; Suspicious person/vehicle, Windy Acres Drive; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; 5 traffic stops