Nelson County to be featured on 'Real Virginia' program

This November, Virginia Farm Bureau’s ‘Real Virginia’ television program will highlight Nelson County as part of its ‘County Close-up’ segment.

Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, recently interviewed local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent, and how the industry is changing.

The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Nelson County had a total of 409 farms on 67,841 acres, and the market value of all agricultural products sold that year was more than $26 million, according to a news release from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation (VFBF). Crops account for 83% of all farm income, with the major plantings in forage, hay, soybeans, apples, corn and vegetables. Commodities like livestock, poultry and other animal products make up the remaining 17%.

‘Real Virginia’ focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA digital channel 15.2, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and third weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville, WHSV Harrisonburg and WRLH Richmond.

Watch ‘Real Virginia’ online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.

With 132,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to protecting Virginia’s farms and ensuring a safe, fresh and locally grown food supply.