Nelson County's Confederate statue draws local pastor's cry for removal

As Confederate monuments are toppled across the commonwealth, Nelson County’s own statue drew a lone call for removal during the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ July 14 meeting, although supervisors have expressed they are reluctant to move it.

The Rev. James Rose, pastor of Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman, went before supervisors during a public comments portion of the meeting to ask the board to consider the removal and relocation of the Confederate statue which stand on the grounds of the Nelson County Courthouse.

“When I think about the soldier out there and I think about my ancestors and what they went through … it is a reminder to me, and to me, it’s offensive,” Rose, a member of the Amherst County NAACP and a former member of the Nelson County NAACP who has participated in civil rights movements in the past including the 1963 March on Washington, said to supervisors.

During his time in New York, Rose said he was also a member of the civil rights group Congress of Racial Equality.

Rose said he was speaking not only on behalf of himself, but several others who have shared with him their concerns of the Confederate statue.

“I want to think about the future. In this county I’ll do whatever I can to make it better, and as long as I’m here I’m going to be involved as much as I can,” Rose said. “If I see something wrong I’m going to speak up about [it].”

While the thought of bringing down the statue depicting an anonymous Confederate soldier had been something he’s considered in the past, Rose said now was a good time to bring it before the board, noting pushes made by Black Lives Matter groups to remove similar structures elsewhere in the state and country. With a history of equal rights movements behind him, Rose said he supports the movement going on today, but not the violence or destruction that sometimes follows.