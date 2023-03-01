Nelson eighth graders are putting their favorite teachers in the spotlight with an editorial art project.

Students in Laurie Davis’ art class were at work Feb. 21 on their “faux famous” magazine cover projects — collaging together styled photos of their teachers with mastheads and text to create realistic magazine covers.

While her students cut and pasted, Davis walked around the room making notes.

She said the project is funded by the Nelson County Education Fund, a grant issued by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation for classroom education. Her eighth graders do a special project with photos of teachers and staff every year, but Davis said this year students also had to practice their socialization skills.

Students interviewed their favorite teacher, asking what they’d want to be famous for and what magazine they’d want to be featured in. Based on their interviews, students came up with two to three article titles to tease on their magazine covers.

Eighth grader Willow Buck put Nelson Middle School Choir Teacher Philip Kershner on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine for her project. On Tuesday, she already had created a digital version of her collage that looked like real issue of the magazine, featuring a photo of Kershner onstage, which she shot herself.

“Make your teacher proud,” Davis said she told her students.

Eighth grader Abigail Fitzgerald was carefully pasting the letters of the “National Geographic” masthead onto a magazine-sized photo of NMS Assistant Principal Jessica Shifflett. Fitzgerald cheerfully explained Shifflet likes hiking and skiing with her family.

Eighth graders’ faux magazine covers and other student art will be displayed at NMS throughout March to celebrate Youth Art Month and at a student art show March 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the NMS foyer, with refreshments to be served.