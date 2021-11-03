Nelson supervisor incumbents, North District school board member reelected

Nelson voters reelected incumbents on the county's board of supervisors and the school board's North District seat in Tuesday's election.
In a tight race, Central District Board of Supervisors incumbent Ernie Reed appears to have defeated competitor Pamela Brice in absentee votes, but Brice collected more votes at the polls.
Reed, the board's chair, received 1,006 total votes while Brice brought in 956. However, the results of some mailed-in absentee ballots have not yet been added to the vote totals.
“I’m just really grateful that I still get to represent the county and that the people here want me to be their supervisor, and I’m very pleased about that, because the next four years are going to be really big ones in Nelson County with comprehensive plan changes in zoning, capital planning, new leadership in our schools; there’s going to be a lot of things going on,” Reed said.
This would be Reed’s second term serving Faber and Nellysford residents. In addition to his role as supervisor, Reed represents the county on the Nelson County Department of Social Services, the Nelson County Service Authority, the Nelson County Planning Commission, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Virginia Association of County’s Environmental and Agriculture Steering Committee.
In the East district, incumbent Jesse Rutherford will serve another term on the board of supervisors. He received 1,035 votes in an unopposed race.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey, who has served on the board 37 years, will keep his seat, earning 950 votes.
He was challenged by Afton resident and former Nelson County School Board member Mary Cunningham, who received 535 votes.
Harvey thanked the people who have worked so hard during this election and also congratulated Cunningham on running a clean campaign.
“That’s the way campaigns should be run, no one was criticizing anybody,” he said.
Harvey said a lot of great things going on right now in county with more to come.
“I’m just very excited to be able to continue to be part of that. I mean this county has come a long way. It’s been very rewarding," Harvey said.
The Nelson County School Board had three seats up for grabs.
In the Central district, newcomer Michael Hevener ran against incumbent Margaret Clair, both as write-in candidates. Hevener moved to Nelson County in 2007 and serves as pastor of Adial Baptist Church.
The total votes for write-in for the Central District was 712.
Nelson County Registrar Jackie Britt said counts for write-in votes will begin Wednesday and must be finished by Friday, and until those counts are concluded, the winner of this seat can’t be determined.
In the East district, incumbent George Cheape was a write-in candidate. The district drew 452 votes but the winner also can’t yet be determined, according to Britt.
Janet Turner-Giles, the North District school board member, was reelected to her seat in an unopposed race with 1,214 votes.