Nelson supervisors to consider joint meeting with Amherst board about ag center

More heated debate over a proposed joint Amherst-Nelson agriculture center was the conclusion of a recent Nelson County Board of Supervisors meeting.

In September, Nelson supervisors reached a general consensus not to meet with Amherst County’s board of supervisors to discuss the project. Board Chair Jesse Rutherford and Parr were in favor of a joint meeting and Supervisors Reed, Tommy Harvey and Skip Barton were against.

However, Parr reopened the discussion at the end of the board’s Oct. 11 meeting, saying the board hadn’t taken any formal action on whether to have a meeting after seeing the results of a feasibility study. Parr added “we owe it to the community to continue the conversation and either close it or change it or move on with it.”

After some debate over whether supervisors had officially voted last month not to meet with Amherst officials, the Nelson board voted to pursue a meeting with Amherst about the ag center. Reed and Barton again voted against and Rutherford, Parr and Harvey were in favor.

“I’d be willing to work with David, working with the Amherst board,” Harvey said after Parr reintroduced the subject.

Reed expressed the same stance on the project he’s maintained for months: “First of all, to ask for a motion on this without preparing the board to address it directly ... is poor protocol. But I will also say that I think the entire project is the epitome of poor protocol. It is absolutely not in the interest of Nelson County to invest funds or invest energy into a facility in another county.”

The proposed location of the facility is a 300-acre site in Amherst County just less than a mile south of the Amherst-Nelson County line along U.S. 29. Nelson supervisors were first approached by Amherst to collaborate on the project in January 2021, and the counties agreed to split the $60,000 cost for a study of the site.

Representatives from Lynchburg firm Architectural Partners presented preliminary designs and a site plan for the facility to Nelson supervisors at their September meeting, and provided an updated $53.8 million estimate for the project that included land acquisition, new buildings and structures, and site preparation.

The news that Nelson had not accepted Amherst’s request for a joint meeting to discuss the project led Amherst supervisors to declare they would not forward with any land purchase without a partnership and discussed potentially looking into other properties if Nelson ultimately doesn’t participate. Amherst supervisors made a key point clear: the project needs a partnership to move forward.

Barton referenced former Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter’s opposition to the project and said he didn’t know why the board was still “pretending” to be considering it.

“All I’m saying is that we have closure with the project that we started and this feasibility study that was commissioned. And I just think that we need to finish it up. We started this as a joint project, I think we need to have a meeting with both boards, and again — if we decide to move away from the project, that’s fine,” Parr said.

“We don’t have the support of the community, of the county. You know, if we had the support people would be beating down our doors to tell us that this is something that we should do, and trust me, we don’t have that,” Reed said.

Rutherford reiterated his support for a joint meeting but cautioned the board before voting on Parr’s motion to have the joint meeting that the result of the vote would be contingent on his having a conversation with the Amherst board to gauge their interest, and in county staff verifying that a formal vote on whether to have the joint meeting hadn’t occurred at the September meeting.

Asked about the status of the joint meeting in an interview Oct. 13, Rutherford said he’d had a phone conversation with Amherst Supervisor Claudia Tucker but did not have any further details available.

In other news, the board appointed Jeremy Marrs to the Nelson County Building Official position recently vacated by Chuck Miller. Marrs has served as an inspector with the county’s Building Inspections Department.

Rutherford introduced Marrs at the Oct. 11 meeting, saying “this board is excited to have hired you and we’re grateful for your interest in service and your success, as we have said many times, is also our success, and the community’s success.”

Marrs thanks the board, county administration and everyone who has supported him.

“I appreciate the opportunity and I won’t let you down,” he said.