New brewery approved for Lovingston

A microbrewery is cleared to open in a vacant building on U.S. 29 Business in Lovingston that most recently was used as a church.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 12 to approve a special use permit for Arrington resident David Holm, of Outback Brew House, to operate the brewery at 7995 Thomas Nelson Highway.
The building has been home to several uses over the years, but most recently housed The Well, a church that dissolved during the pandemic.
Microbreweries restrict operators to only brew small batches of craft beer that are served for on-site consumption. No mass production of beer for distribution can be done on the property, according to county zoning.
“This is a small neighborhood-type craft brewery,” Holm said. “We’re not going to change the footprint of what’s there.”
According to Holm’s application, the hours of operation are proposed for weekends only. The only changes he currently has in the works for the site are updates to paint, interior décor, and seating.
Holm also is working with the Virginia Health of Department to upgrade the septic system, and already has completed his federal license to produce the beer on site.
The 1-acre property is zoned Business (B-1). Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, said the board recently amended the county zoning ordinance to allow breweries in the B-1 district through special use permits.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said to his knowledge this is Lovingston’s first microbrewery.
“This is exciting news,” Rutherford said. “It’s [great] to see some of that move to this side and hopefully relieve the Virginia 151 corridor.”
In another matter, the board unanimously voted to rezone a property at 740 Front St. in Lovingston from Residential (R-2) to Business (B-1). The site has an existing structure used as a garage with office and storage space built in 1950, according to county documents. According to the applicant, the building previously has been used as a grocery store, car dealership, auto parts sales and service business and as office and storage space.
The rezoning request brought no development plans during the meeting. Sarah Holman, of Lovingston, said her family owns the site and has been contacted about a potential commercial use there.