Officials face weeks of work before Afton rockslide is cleared

The sheer height of the slide, which carried debris from an area roughly 80 feet tall by 240 feet wide, also presented some problems.

"The difficulty with this slide has been the height," Stowe said.

Stowe said VDOT had to bring in two contractors for the job: one to build the access road and another to stabilize the remaining slope. VDOT currently is working on a second access road.

"The stabilization equipment that we have just doesn't have the reach to get to the top of the slope from the ground. That’s really the limiting factor in what’s taking so long," Stowe said.

Weeks after the initial event, ongoing efforts to cleanup the slide are met with sporadic instances of even more tumbling rocks, which Stowe said is to be expected as work continues.

"Whenever we are moving material to build the next [access road], rocks are still coming down," Stowe said. "We will continue to see that and have rocks that will come down and need to be cleared out."

Drivers are encouraged to use I-64 as the only path over Afton Mountain in the area, an early announcement from VDOT states. Virginia 6, a mountainous stretch of roadway, is open to passenger vehicles but is restricted to tractor-trailers unless they are making local deliveries.