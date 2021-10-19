On split vote, Nelson board OKs feasibility study for shared agricultural complex with Amherst

A feasibility study into a potential agricultural complex shared by Amherst and Nelson counties has barely received the second half of funding from the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
The Nelson board voted 3-2 on Oct. 12 to move fund half of the study, which according to county documents is about $59,300. Supervisors Tommy Harvey, David Parr and Jesse Rutherford were in favor while Ernie Reed and Robert “Skip” Barton opposed.
The Amherst County of Supervisors voted Sept. 7 with little discussion to appropriate up to $30,000 to fund the county’s portion of the study.
The Amherst County Agriculture Committee has proposed creating a complex that would provide classroom and training space for career and technical education; an indoor space for large events, shows and competitions; an outdoor covered area; space for offices, business retail and warehouse; and recreational trails and cabins, according to a recent report to Amherst supervisors.
About 300 acres on U.S. 29 Business in northern Amherst County near the Nelson border has been identified as suitable. The study will look at the site and associated costs.
“I have no problem with the feasibility study,” Harvey said. “It definitely needs to be done.”
Rutherford added: “It’s hard to vote on something without all the facts. I think it would be appropriate and we’ll find out soon.”
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said the study conducted by Architectural Partners, a Lynchburg company, would take about 8 to 10 weeks to complete.
Barton asked why Nelson County would give up local control to partner in a facility outside its limits. Harvey also questioned why Nelson needs a partner to move ahead with an agricultural facility.
“I just think if we want to move in the direction… we should do it ourselves,” Barton said.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the goal of the shared joint facility is to operate independent of the counties’ ownership through an entity.
Reed said he is not in favor of going forward and believed there is a “lack of equity,” expressing concern on potential benefits for Nelson.
“The biggest question I had is the economics. Clearly that is the biggest concern to me,” Reed said, later adding: “The benefits are not going to be shared equally. The costs on paper may be.”
Reed said a similar facility in Chatham the Amherst committee has pointed to as a model, which he would like to visit, brings in revenue from businesses housed there.
Parr said he isn’t opposed to Nelson possibly moving forward on its own but added Amherst is committed to the project even if it were in Nelson.
“If that property happened to be in Nelson it would be the same discussion we’re having now,” Parr said. “There have been discussions about other properties if this doesn’t work out.”
Carter said his major concern is who will pay for it and fears the two counties will end up footing the bill.
Elected officials from both boards have made no financial commitments to the possible project beyond the feasibility study.
Parr said the Amherst committee wants to organize a tour of the Chatham facility for stakeholders and both county boards.
An independent organization with a joint board of directors that represents both counties and provides agriculturally-based education, services and recreation is envisioned to lead the potential facility in northern Amherst if a facility is built there, according to a recent report to Amherst supervisors.
The entity that may be established to manage the complex should be rebated taxes to support operational costs or formed in a tax-exempt status, county documents said.
Officials have said the targeted property is roughly equidistant from the counties’ high schools and each would greatly benefit from the complex.