Robert Saunders awarded Virginia Farmer of the Year, to represent state at national competition

Robert Saunders is the 2022 Sunbelt/Swisher Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year, the first Nelson County farmer to earn the recognition.

Saunders and wife Pat will represent the state at the National Swisher-Sunbelt Farmer of the Year Awards, to compete for the national title against nine other state finalists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Saunders is the general manager of Saunders Brothers orchard, farm market and wholesale nursery, which got its start in 1915 when Saunders’ grandfather Sam and four of his brothers formed a partnership to share money from rabbit trapping.

On a July morning, Saunders drove through a small city of greenhouses behind the Saunders Brothers farm market in Piney River. According to Swisher/Sunbelt’s profile, the farm today operates on 3,192 acres and produces annuals, boxwood, edibles, ferns, grasses, groundcovers, perennials, roses, shrubs and fruit trees for wholesale and retail sales. Cherries, peaches, nectarines, apples and Asian pears from the Saunders Brothers orchards are sold at the farm market and for wholesale trade.

That morning, workers were hand packing peaches — always sold with fuzz — from one end of the fruit packing shed Saunders said his grandfather and great uncles built in the 1950s.

The other side houses a farm market that sells ice cream, Saunders Brothers fruit and container plants, and vegetables from other local farmers.

Saunders and his six brothers grew up working on the farm.

“I still have my paycheck, $13.80, from when I was four years old for the summer of 1968. We picked peaches, potted plants, loaded trucks, dug ditches, got up hay, fed and worked cattle, and even milked a guernsey cow daily during elementary and middle school,” Saunders wrote for his nomination form.

He said he’d never become a farmer himself though, and instead studied engineering at Virginia Tech. It was there he met Pat, who grew up on a dairy farm in West Virginia and was studying interior design.

“With career aspirations of being an engineer, something happened in the summer of 1985 that I cannot put my finger on. I started seeing the farm in a different light,” Saunders wrote.

He returned to the farm after graduating from Tech in 1986 and married Pat a year later. Saunders wrote he spent most of those early days putting his engineering skills to good use on the expanding farm — building greenhouses, designing and building the irrigation system and reservoirs, potting, managing crews, and loading trucks: “I filled in wherever needed.”

When his father Paul needed help in sales, Saunders stepped up and remained sales and shipping manager for 25 years, “all while filling my passion as our resident engineer.”

Now as general manager, Saunders described himself as a nontraditional “problem-solving farmer,” who does common engineering every day.

“That’s where my passion is,” Saunders said in a phone interview July 20.

Today, Saunders lives in the house he grew up in. Pat has retired from teaching art in Nelson County Public Schools and works as a freelance artist. Their daughter Annie manages the farm market and online store and son Price is a Saunders Brothers apprentice, working his way through every department for a period of 40 weeks.

Three of Saunders’ nephews also work on the farm. But the last name doesn’t guarantee employment; Saunders said everyone has to interview and not every family member gets the job they apply for.

“Family, faith, passion and integrity” is the company motto, according to Pat Saunders. Nelson County Cooperative Extension Agent Grace Monger nominated Saunders for the award and said the motto is “not just words on a wall” and recognizes in their operation the values she grew up with on a small beef cattle farm in Rockingham County.

Monger described Saunders as an “incredible businessman” who makes decisions based on the good of the farm rather than personal interest.

“He’s the busiest man in the world and he always has time for everybody,” Monger said. Saunders knows everyone’s name, encourages everyone equally and truly cares about his customers and employees, according to Monger

The company’s 150 full-time workers are an extension of the family, Saunders said, and the award wouldn’t have been possible without them. Monger noted 95-99% of the migrant workers Saunders Brothers employs return every year for the season (February to about November), which she said is “unheard of” and speaks to how the company treats its employees.

Saunders received a $2,500 prize from tobacco company Swisher for his win, along with a $500 donation to the charity of his choice from agtech company Syngenta. Saunders’ charity of choice is Nelson Memorial Library, which he said “helps everyone in Nelson County.”

Swisher and the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition have been awarding a Southeastern Farmer of the Year since 1990; if Robert Saunders wins at the national level he’ll be the fifth Virginia farmer to earn the distinction. The Southeastern winner receives an additional $15,000 from Swisher and an additional $500 to a chosen charity.

Now that Saunders has been selected as Virginia Farmer of the Year, a panel of three judges with agricultural backgrounds will visit the farm and evaluate Saunders Brothers based on a list of goals for the award. These criteria include efficiency in farming practices, participation in community services, sound management and financial practices and sound environmental practices among others, according to Saunders’ nomination form.

Robert and Pat Saunders and Monger will take an all-expenses-paid trip to Moultrie Georgia in October for the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Monger wants more Nelson County Farmers to be recognized but thinks Saunders Brothers — a “well-established and well-run” operation — is a good place to start.