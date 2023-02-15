Nelson is launching a new program to encourage small business development in the county seat. Location Lovingston will be an entrepreneurship education competition program, formed from a partnership between the county and the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC).

County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley announced the program to the Nelson County Times on Monday, and thanked the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for the grant. Location Lovingston will offer a combined total of up to $40,000 in business investment grants to four top finalists to start-up and expand their businesses.

“From Virginia Main Street and historic district status and many years of planning completed, the tools are in the toolbox for Lovingston and it is time to revitalize Lovingston,” Kelley said in a release. Lovingston has been a member of the Virginia Main Street program since 2006 and the Lovingston Historic District was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Location Lovingston participants will attend eight business development courses through CVSBDC’s Business Essentials Training to be eligible to compete in the Business Plan Pitch competition portion of the program. Participants will develop and submit a detailed business plan for scoring, and present their idea on June 6.

“In line with our commitment to provide entrepreneurial education to existing and growing small businesses, CVSBDC is excited to partner with Nelson County to help revitalize the village. Through our Business Essentials Training, new and existing business owners will have the opportunity to continue to grow as innovators, develop their business leader mindset, and have access to resources needed to build sustainable businesses,” CVSBDC Director Rebacca Haydock said in the release.

Location Lovingston is open to all entrepreneurs, and new and existing business owners outside the county also are encouraged to apply and participate virtually in CVSBDC’s Business Essentials Training. Grant recipients will be required to operate their new or expanding business within the village of Lovingston.

More information is available through the Nelson County Economic Development and Tourism office, which can be reached by phone at (434) 263-7015 or by emailing info@nelsoncounty.org. Additional information, and the program application, is available on the county website under the “home” tab or via the link https://www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/lovingston-community-business-launch/. Applications are due Feb. 25.