StoryWalk feature opens on Rockfish Valley trail system

Nelson Memorial Library and Rockfish Valley Foundation leaders on Jan. 6 celebrated the installation of a permanent StoryWalk as part of the Rockfish Valley trail system.

A StoryWalk is a series of signs featuring an individual spread or page of a book, often a children’s picture book. The signs or pages are spread along a path in sequence, allowing for a reader to follow the story by walking. A StoryWalk was installed at Spruce Creek Park in September and on Jan. 6 a ribbon cutting was held for the one at the Camille Trailhead along the Rockfish River.

The project to bring the StoryWalks to the Nelson County trails was spearheaded by Susan Huffman, branch manager at Nelson Memorial Library.

“StoryWalks are a wonderful way to promote literacy, family connections, and being out in nature,” Huffman said. “We were thrilled with how willing Peter Agelasto and the Rockfish Valley Foundation were to partner with us for this initiative.”

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and has grown across the country as families take the time to step outside to engage with nature.

Peter Agelasto, executive director of RVF, said it is a perfect fit.

“RVF has been developing an education project called EnLit, which will bring nature content thru WiFi onto handheld devices for visiting families,” Agelasto said. “The nature stories and the nature book content of StoryWalk will go hand in hand, and EnLit will be installed in the same spots as the StoryWalk panels. They will make a happy couple!”

Agelasto has emphasized this connects nature, education and art for a extraordinary family experience in the foundation’s outdoor classrooms.

Huffman said the stories will be chosen to reflect the natural surroundings, with themes such as birds, butterflies, rock formations, stream life, geology, mountains and wildlife. The stories will change every two weeks during fall, spring and summer and once a month during winter months.