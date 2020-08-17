Supervisors allocate more than $2.6 million in CARES Act funding

LOVINGSTON — Broadband initiatives, Nelson County Public Schools and a small business relief program all will receive a share of federal relief money made available to the county.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday allocated more than $2.6 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act money into four categories: general government, Nelson County Public Schools, emergency medical services and public safety, and community relief initiatives.

“I think it’s imperative that the two most important things we can do with COVID money is support people and support business,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.

A second wave of federal aid money doubles what originally was made available to the county — $1.3 million. Director of Finance Candy McGarry said the county received the second round of CARES Act funding Wednesday.

The local funding is part of the $2 trillion federal pandemic relief package signed into law in late March to help keep the economy afloat amid the economic downturn. Since the spring Virginia has received approximately $3.3 billion.

The single largest allocation made by supervisors Tuesday was a $1.125 million contribution to Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, to fund several broadband expansion projects in the areas of Shipman, Gladstone, Arrington, Piney River and Colleen; giving more than 400 homes and businesses access to reliable internet by year's end.

The expansions qualify for CARES Act funding, but the fiber "backbone," according to Firefly CEO Gary Wood, must be complete by Dec. 31 to be eligible to use the funds.