Supervisors allocate more than $2.6 million in CARES Act funding

LOVINGSTON — Broadband initiatives, Nelson County Public Schools and a small business relief program all will receive a share of federal relief money made available to the county.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday allocated more than $2.6 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act money into four categories: general government, Nelson County Public Schools, emergency medical services and public safety, and community relief initiatives.
“I think it’s imperative that the two most important things we can do with COVID money is support people and support business,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.
A second wave of federal aid money doubles what originally was made available to the county — $1.3 million. Director of Finance Candy McGarry said the county received the second round of CARES Act funding Wednesday.
The local funding is part of the $2 trillion federal pandemic relief package signed into law in late March to help keep the economy afloat amid the economic downturn. Since the spring Virginia has received approximately $3.3 billion.
The single largest allocation made by supervisors Tuesday was a $1.125 million contribution to Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, to fund several broadband expansion projects in the areas of Shipman, Gladstone, Arrington, Piney River and Colleen; giving more than 400 homes and businesses access to reliable internet by year's end.
The expansions qualify for CARES Act funding, but the fiber "backbone," according to Firefly CEO Gary Wood, must be complete by Dec. 31 to be eligible to use the funds.
"I feel strongly that we need to use that money out of this CARES Act funding for this [CVEC] project," North District Supervisor and board chair Tommy Harvey said. Harvey also sits on the Nelson County Broadband Authority.
With total requests for funding being $720,000 more than what was available, supervisors cut several items from the proposed list of expenditures. Some of the larger cuts include new vehicles in the general government category equaling $114,000; cutting the request made by the schools by $130,000 to a total of $500,000; and $456,000 for the purchase of two new ambulances with cardiac monitors.
Harvey advocated for using the money to purchase a single ambulance rather than two, but board members opted to remove both, noting the board historically has facilitated the purchase of emergency vehicles in the past.
"I’m an EMS advocate, everybody knows that, but this is $456,000 that we can cut and help balance this budget," West District Supervisor David Parr said.
Nelson County Public Schools officials initially requested nearly $630,000 of the county’s CARES Act money in order to help facilitate the technological needs of students as they return to school in a now 100% online format. The money would be used to purchase new Chromebooks, protective cases, MiFi Hotspot devices and flash drives.
Parr, who served on the Nelson County School Board for 16 years before being appointed to his new role in January, said while he understood how school's arrived at the $630,000 request, he felt that number could be whittled down without harmfully affecting the division.
“That’s not something that’s needed. That’s a want and we know that type of hardware is going to have to be replaced on a life cycle," Parr said.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed was not in favor of cutting some of the division's CARES Act funding request. He said he felt that level of funding will benefit schools beyond just the purchase of much-needed Chromebooks and other devices.
"I feel that giving them the support that they need and the support they ask for is certainly worth it ... but there are other ways to make this work besides cutting a third of [the school's request]," Reed said.
Supervisors also allocated $350,000 for a small business relief grant as part of the community relief initiatives. The proposed grant funding first came before supervisors in June.
This grant — in partnership with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission — provides qualifying small businesses in Nelson County that can provide documented revenue loss as a result of COVID-19 financial assistance of anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 based on the number of full time employees. According to the draft grant, priority industries are craft beverage, hospitality, retail, recreation and agriculture business.
Non-eligible businesses and organizations include banks and financial institutions, home-based businesses and nonprofits. Franchise businesses also are not eligible with the exception of those that are locally owned and operated.
"I can assure that this is a necessary program," Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley, who penned the grant, said.
At the advice of County Administrator Steve Carter, board members left nearly $115,000 untouched to be used as a contingency fund should future expenses arise.
“We’re continually seeing expenses come in that we may have to cover that we can use this funding for,” Carter said.
As of July 15, officials already have spent a total of $57,639 in CARES Act funding. That money was spent on cleaning and protective health measures in county offices, turnout gear extractor for firefighters and generators for Gladstone Fire & Rescue.
The county has until the end of the year to spend its CARES Act money.
