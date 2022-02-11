Trial date set for Lovingston man charged with murder, concealing a body

A trial date has been set for a man charged with murder in connection with a burned body found alongside a trail in Nelson County.

Roger Dale Beverly, 34, will go before a jury on Feb. 22 in Nelson County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, stabbing with intent to maim or kill, concealing a body and petit larceny in the death of Winfred W. Watson, 48, of Charlottesville.

At a Feb. 8 pre-trial hearing, defense Brady S. Nicks said that by virtue of the case it has taken “an unusually long time” to prepare.

Nicks said Beverly has had “plenty of time to speak with experts” and receive psychological evaluations during his three years in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erik Laub told Judge Michael Doucette there is “so much evidence related to sanity in this case."

Watson's body was found with several charred spots alongside a wooded trail connecting the Lovingston Ridge Apartments and the Lovingston Food Lion on May 2, 2020.

According to testimony from a Feb. 19, 2020 preliminary hearing, a Lovingston woman was walking the path home from work at Food Lion on May 2. She testified to seeing smoke and then a man she identified as Beverly standing next to a body on fire.

She said she asked Beverly if it was a body and he responded, “Yeah.”

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just before 12:47 p.m. May 2 and turned the investigation over to Virginia State Police.

According to testimony from VSP Special Agent Clay R. Overhold, Watson was walking along the path when he encountered Beverly. Overhold interviewed Beverly on the scene. He told Overhold he and Watson had gotten into an altercation which resulted in Beverly stabbing Watson.

Overholt asked Beverly how many times he had stabbed Watson to which he responded, “I don’t know; I panicked.”

Overholt said when he asked what happened after the altercation, Beverly said, “You see him,” in reference to Watson’s body just off the path.

Officers with VSP recovered a charred knife near Watson’s body and a damaged cell phone underneath him.

