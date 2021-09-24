Two new StoryWalks installed on Nelson trails

Susan Huffman, branch manager of the Nelson Memorial Library, thought there was no better way to introduce families to nature and books than to walk and read at the same time.

“In taking a simple walk, you can connect with your family on so many levels. You can connect with them as far as the words on the page, connect with them as far as talking about the things that the book is talking about and the nature that is around you,” she said.

The library has partnered with the Rockfish Valley Foundation to install two children’s StoryWalks. One will be located at the children’s trail at Spruce Creek Park and the other will be placed at the Camille Trail along the Rockfish River.

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and has grown across the country as families take the time to step outside to engage with nature.

A StoryWalk is a series of pages from a children's book that have been put in specially designed units so as you move along on a trail you can read and engage with a story.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Huffman said. “It's a literacy activity that you have outside and by the time you got to the end of the trail, you will have finished reading the story as a family.”