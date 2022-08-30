 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

VDOT: Nelson County roads closed by recent rains expected to reopen in September, October

  • 0

The Virginia Department of Transportation provided an update on two road closures after heavy rains and flooding on Aug. 20 and 21.

According to an Aug. 29 news release from VDOT Communications Manager Len Stevens, a section of Rock Spring Road near its intersection with Rockfish River Road is expected to reopen in about two weeks, weather permitting. 

"VDOT engineers determined on August 22 that the roadway was unsafe for traffic. Crews are now working to repair that damage," the release reads.

A section of Glade Road near James River Road also received significant damage during the storm.

According to VDOT, its crews are awaiting the delivery of a new box culvert for installation.

"Weather permitting, the roadway will reopen in October. Detours are in place for both closures."

People are also reading…

— Emma Martin 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert