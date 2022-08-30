VDOT: Nelson County roads closed by recent rains expected to reopen in September, October

The Virginia Department of Transportation provided an update on two road closures after heavy rains and flooding on Aug. 20 and 21.

According to an Aug. 29 news release from VDOT Communications Manager Len Stevens, a section of Rock Spring Road near its intersection with Rockfish River Road is expected to reopen in about two weeks, weather permitting.

"VDOT engineers determined on August 22 that the roadway was unsafe for traffic. Crews are now working to repair that damage," the release reads.

A section of Glade Road near James River Road also received significant damage during the storm.

According to VDOT, its crews are awaiting the delivery of a new box culvert for installation.

"Weather permitting, the roadway will reopen in October. Detours are in place for both closures."

— Emma Martin