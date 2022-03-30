Waynesboro man convicted in Nelson County sexual assault case

A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty Tuesday of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.

Michael Raymond Elzer, 65, pleaded not guilty in Nelson County Circuit Court to one count each of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration by force.

Elzer was arrested Nov. 11, 2021 during a weekend visit to his coworker’s Lovingston hunting cabin. Elzer was staying in the cabin with his coworker, the victim and her boyfriend. A Nelson County sheriff's deputy responded to the cabin after a 3:51 a.m. call from the victim.

The victim testified Tuesday she and her boyfriend arrived at the cabin about 8 p.m. Nov. 10 and ate with Elzer and his coworker. She said the four drank various alcoholic beverages, smoked marijuana and played cards. After she and her boyfriend went to bed around 11 p.m., the victim testified, she awoke to Elzer assaulting her.

The victim testified she started kicking and screaming and woke her boyfriend lying beside her in bed. The victim's boyfriend testified he saw Elzer leaving the couple's bedroom when he woke.

In her statement to a Nelson County sheriff's detective, the victim said Elzer apologized to her on her way out of the cabin and she screamed at him, "I never said you could touch me."

The victim testified she had had no physical contact with Elzer before the event.

Elzer testified he entered the couple’s bedroom around 12:30 a.m. to shake both awake. He denied making any inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.

The victim and Elzer consented to DNA testing, and a forensic nurse examiner testified Elzer's DNA was found on the victim, while the detective testified the victim's DNA was found on one of Elzer's hands.

Elzer's defense attorney, Tom Berry, argued the victim had to be awake during the attack, given she said she was moved in her sleep. The victim testified to waking up about a foot farther down the bed from where she fell asleep.

Berry argued inconsistencies in the victim's boyfriend's statements cast doubt on his client's guilt. He also suggested the group's close contact before the assault — seated closely together at a table, high-fiving and sharing smoking devices — complicated the DNA evidence.

Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford told the court the DNA evidence in the case spoke for itself.

Judge Michael Doucette found Elzer guilty of both counts based on evidence he said was "undeniable" and revoked Elzer's bail "given the nature of these charges."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.