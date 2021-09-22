While Confederate monuments come down in Virginia, Nelson debates county's own statue

Rev. James Rose said he certainly is bothered by it.

“For me that statue represents slavery,” Rose, who previously has called on the statue’s removal that sparked debate in 2020, said Sept. 14. “We need to move ahead. It’s part of old history. We need to start a new history in this county. It hurts the African American community.”

Rose told supervisors it is time to make a decision and urged supervisors not to drag their feet and prolong it.

“We are willing to work with anybody, but that statue must be relocated. We will not give up until it is removed and relocated,” Rose said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to get that statue removed. You, as a board, you can stay back there or you can move forward. It’s time to bring the county together. ... I hope you do the right thing. It’s time to move on.”

The board listened to the comments Sept. 14 but did not further discuss the matter during the meeting.

Milton Hudson, a retired Army veteran, said he supports a comment Barton made last month to add to the statue in a way that reflects inclusion.

Michael Heavener, a local pastor, said he has been in Nelson for 14 years and wouldn’t have known the statue was there until it was brought up.