While Confederate monuments come down in Virginia, Nelson debates county's own statue

A week after the statue of Confederate icon General Robert E. Lee came down in Richmond, several Nelson residents publicly weighed in on the county’s own monument of the Civil War on the courthouse grounds.
A Confederate soldier statue was placed on the courthouse lawn in 1965, a century after the Civil War’s end. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors in August discussed, without making any formal decisions or direction to staff, whether it is appropriate to relocate the statue from government property and have it placed elsewhere.
In August, Supervisor Tommy Harvey said he is against removing the statue and Supervisor David Parr described it is a somber memorial that isn’t a tribute to a general or “glory days gone by.” The board’s discussion last month included mention of a wide range of emotions the statue brings to Nelson residents and if its location adjacent to the county’s court system legally is appropriate.
Though no formal direction has been given, the discussion also raised the possibility of a referendum to allow voters to decide. The Lee statue in Richmond was removed Sept. 8, a measure that drew a large range of reactions among residents and federal, state and local officials.
Faber resident William Smith said during the public comments session of the board’s Sept. 14 meeting his great-grandfather was around when the Nelson statue was erected.
“He supported it back then because it represented the enlisted soldier of the Rockfish Valley,” Smith said in arguing against a perception it is a symbol of white supremacy.
James Bibb, of Arrington, said words cannot express his feelings on what is happening across Virginia with politicians removing historical symbols against the will of many residents.
“Our soldier’s memorial needs to stay,” Bibb said. “...The true sons of Nelson that sit on this board understand that.”
Bibb spoke against stirring up division in the community with talks of removing the statue.
“The people of Nelson don’t accept it,” Bibb said. “We are a loving and caring community that wants peace and enjoy our way of life. Our soldier’s memorial is one of Nelson’s boys [and] stands on the grounds they once stood. That’s where it needs to stay.”
Faber resident Carlton Ballowe said he didn’t have strong feelings about the statue and is more disturbed by the process of a handful of people making a decision a majority of the residents don’t want. He said a referendum for voters to decide is a more suitable process.
“I coexisted with it for half a century and never took much notice of it,” Ballowe said of the monument. “If it hasn’t bothered us, perhaps we shouldn’t bother it.”
Rev. James Rose said he certainly is bothered by it.
“For me that statue represents slavery,” Rose, who previously has called on the statue’s removal that sparked debate in 2020, said Sept. 14. “We need to move ahead. It’s part of old history. We need to start a new history in this county. It hurts the African American community.”
Rose told supervisors it is time to make a decision and urged supervisors not to drag their feet and prolong it.
“We are willing to work with anybody, but that statue must be relocated. We will not give up until it is removed and relocated,” Rose said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to get that statue removed. You, as a board, you can stay back there or you can move forward. It’s time to bring the county together. ... I hope you do the right thing. It’s time to move on.”
The board listened to the comments Sept. 14 but did not further discuss the matter during the meeting.
Milton Hudson, a retired Army veteran, said he supports a comment Barton made last month to add to the statue in a way that reflects inclusion.
Michael Heavener, a local pastor, said he has been in Nelson for 14 years and wouldn’t have known the statue was there until it was brought up.
“I think it is shining a light on the division that is there already. I think this is pure politics,” Heavener said. “The debate, whether you’re for or against, or whatever decision is made, is going to end up in the courts and I don’t want to see that divide grow.”
Heavener said good folks are on both sides of the debate and he doesn’t envy the board’s position. A referendum would give every voter a say in the matter, he added.
Thomas Nelson Jr., of Roseland, said gravesites of soldiers are honored throughout Nelson County regardless of what war they fought in. He said hundreds of Confederate soldiers are buried in Nelson and he’s aware of at least one Union gravesite in the county. Honoring those fallen veterans shouldn’t involve politics, he added.
“The statue represents them,” Nelson said. “I do support preserving what we have and leaving it the way it is… we just need to honor these soldiers who fought for their families and their country.”