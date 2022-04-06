Letters to the editor for April 7

Two pillars of a functioning democracy

Things have a tendency to come around again and again. After the Second World War, Russia was the enemy and now it is the enemy again. The left-wing intellectuals who sympathized with communism and Russia were called “fellow travelers.” Lately it is the right that is in love with the Russians. The Russians call them “useful idiots” and the most “useful idiot” of them all is our former president, Donald J. Trump. Why just the other day he called on Putin to help him.

What do we know with certainty? We know for many years the Russian government attempted to sow distrust among the American people, to pit ourselves against each other. The growth of social media helped them in that task. And it just so happens that was the main strategy of the 2016 election of Trump. We will probably never know the extent of the cooperation of the Trump campaign with the Russians. Trump continues to sow dissension and if any thing it has grown more intense. There are two kinds of Trump 2024 signs. One sign says “take back America,” which of course implies that somebody, most likely Democrats, have stolen America from us. The other sign says “take America back,” which seems to say there was a time in the past when men were men, women were women, and everybody knew their place.

Yes, the American people are divided. There are issues that are intractable. How are we going to find common ground on issues of sexuality, gender, and reproduction? The issue of guns is hopeless. Then there is a part of Evangelical Christianity that really wants to make the country a theocracy and by their nature there is no compromise with them.

But here is the genius of our system of government. We don’t have to agree with each other to have a functioning democracy if we do two things. The first is respect for the rule of law. You want to change policy — it has to be done by laws made by a representative democracy. If you lose an election you accept the outcome. The second is finally make voting a right of every citizen. Passing both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Right Advancement Act would go a long way towards that. In closing ,it would also help if Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party waned. He is probably guilty of breaking several laws. Putting him in jail is probably a bridge too far. A perp walk might be fun to watch, though.

Look inward before complaining

As this week progresses we have learned even more about the activities, mostly criminal activities, of the final days of the Trump administration. It now appears they may have hidden the phone records of the president during the coup attempt by using burner phones, like common criminals and terrorists. While I think it would be great for the planet if the Russian people rose up and removed their crazy president from power we have our own problems here with the dictator wannabe and his insidious Trumpian followers. The sooner the leaders of the coup attempt are brought to trial the better in this citizen’s view. If they are allowed to go free we can bet they will try again.

On another page, I cannot understand what the complainers, I mean Americans, want. President Biden got the economy going quite well over the past year as everyone got extra money to spend. Job availability skyrocketed and if persons wanted to work there appeared to be plenty of opportunities. Americans started bidding the prices of goods and services up and then started to complain about the rising prices. Even now, Americans refuse to see that higher fuel prices are resulting from their seeming inability to drive less and their willingness to pay more.

Millions of vehicles crowd American highways with one person in them, each one complaining about the price of fuel. I want to say to each of them, “Ever heard of carpooling?” If every car had two people in it the number of vehicles on the road would half along with the demand for fuel. And the price of fuel would collapse. It’s pretty simple, folks.

Finally, folks, a tiny picture of why I think there are plenty of humans on the planet and why all forms of contraception and abortion should be available across the globe: when I was born in 1947 there were approximately 2.5 billion people on Earth. If they had all lined up and started walking by me at one per second the end of that original line would be yet to pass me. In addition, during the intervening 74-plus years there have been about 5.4 billion humans added to the planet’s population. If these folks were added to the line and not one more I’d be 250 years old when the end of the line staggered by me. We don’t need more humans; our numbers are breaking the planet.

Be careful of who, what holds your attention

Long, long ago, we used to go ‘out’ to the theater. That is no longer necessary!!! The ‘theater’ is now brought to us, in our homes via the television, the radio, the computer and even our phones!!! Non-stop! Every avenue of mainstream news and almost every participant who is allowed to be part of the mainstream projection is a beautifully choreographed dance; a grand theatrical performance. There are moments of spontaneity allowed in order to give us the feeling that nothing is pre-meditated.

All this is done for the purpose of keeping ‘we the people’, the audience, in dismay, to be kept continuously off balance, in wonder of it all! And we all pick our cast of stars who we hope will win the day for us! Are we beginning to awaken to the blatant, consistent, superficiality of it all? Every election, we are told, is critical! Every ‘dilemma’ that is brought to our attention is critical! We simply must be afraid, and especially responsive to all the ‘measures’ that are given for our protection and benefit!!!

On and on the ‘stories’ go. What comes to us via mainstream anything that speaks of our divinity, our God-given right to liberty, to our individual right to choose for ourselves by the power of our reason, what we will do on a daily basis?

What comes to us via mainstream anything that reminds us of our power, our unity as a family of children of God? The true value of these times that we are living in is the fact that we should be beginning to see, with great clarity, there is good and there is evil. Let us each become more discerning as to what we allow to hold our attention, to be the focus of our thoughts, for that invisible world of thought is our God-given kingdom. And we will not be reminded of that via mainstream anything!

