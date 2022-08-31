Letters to the editor for Aug. 31

Don't force religious beliefs on all

Some religions believe that a person’s life begins at first breath. Bob Good has advanced the idea that human life begins at conception. This is a religious belief that should not be forced onto all. The Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, adopted in 1868, extended religious freedom by preventing states from enacting laws that would advance or inhibit any one religion.

WILLIAM BRENNEMAN,

Lovingston

MAGA fascism or American democracy

August 24th is the July 4th of Ukraine and I celebrated their declaration of independence with them. On that date in 1991 the still Soviet legislature of Ukraine voted to cut their ties with Moscow and become an independent state. In December 1991, a national referendum saw 92% favoring independence. Later they returned the nuclear missiles left on their soil to Russia for a Russian promise to respect their territorial integrity. Which like so many Russian promises wasn’t worth the paper it was written on.

It is time to supply Ukraine with the longest-range rockets our HIMARS system can fire. If the Ukrainians could destroy the bridges between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula the Russians would likely end their war sooner.

A commenter last week complained that other writers were too critical of former President Trump. I would like to remind everyone that Donald Trump tried and is still trying to destroy our democracy. If the Jan. 6 insurrection had gone a slightly different direction, the vice president and speaker of the house would have been killed in the Capitol that day while the president watched the carnage on TV. There could have easily been hundreds of deaths if the police had used their firepower on the insurrectionists.

Many in the mob are now serving jail time while the instigator still holds his lying rallies around the country and ignorant people still attend them. I will stop repeating this when those same people let go of their sick adoration of this dangerous charlatan. If justice is done in these United States Donald Trump will live out the rest of his life in Leavenworth Prison. If we as a country do not prosecute a former president that continually tries to destroy our democracy we have lost our way and the Great Experiment is all but over.

In that sad case we have failed on our watch and are well on our way to a fascist dictatorship no better than Russia or the Third Reich. I will never concede that while I still breath; my namesake died fighting Nazis in Europe and my father could easily have suffered the same fate. Don’t show me a fascist trying to destroy my country and tell me to back off.

Every voter must choose between MAGA fascism and American democracy. Joe Biden has shown we can do better when we choose the latter.

MIKE TABONY,

Gladstone

Trump bashing justified

There is too much bashing of Donald Trump. Believe me when I say I don’t want to spend all my time bashing Trump. For instance, I could write about how blessed I feel living in Nelson County. But while I am bashing him he is bashing me and his bashing of me dwarfs my bashing of him. He is bashing the laws we live under, the constitution, the rule of law, free and fair elections, national security.

The list goes on and on. There has never been a politician like Trump before who essentially does not accept the rules we govern ourselves by. And the worst thing is he is laying the groundwork for stealing the election in 2024. If you follow his logic why even have an election in 2024 since he is already the winner.

But the legal system is pushing back against him and might hold him to account. Here is an image to give you nightmares. Trump accepts the Republican nomination for 2024 from a jail cell. Too far out you think. Not when you consider almost every Republican running for office this year accepts the lie about the 2020 election. And imagine the anger and resentment the MAGA world would feel if Trump was running for president from jail. Imagine the assault on the Constitution.

So, we Trump bashers could take a vacation if some you out there put aside your almost religious fervor for Trump and saw him as a threat not a savior. You don’t have to join in the bashing. You don’t have to be Democrats, you don’t have to like Biden, you don’t have to be woke, you don’t have to use gender neutral pronouns; you just have to join with the rest of us and save our representative democracy. And we Trump bashers could go on to something else.

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman